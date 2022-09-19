Freelance journalist. Born in Cagliari in 1993, he graduated in Languages ​​and Communication and then continued his studies in the field of journalism. He takes his first professional steps in a web radio and over the years he has dedicated himself to online information. He writes about news , politics and other issues related to current affairs.

Drama a Portogruaro, in Veneto. A doctor on duty at the vaccination center was hit by a sudden illness and then died shortly after being hospitalized. He was called Luciano Boatto and he was 72 years old.

Although it was already in pension, had returned to work to collaborate in the anti Covid vaccination campaign. The doctor leaves behind his wife Livia, his three children Jacopo, Niccolò and Maddalena, and his grandchildren.

Doctor Boatto’s illness at the vaccination center

To tell what happened was ‘Il Messaggero’. The dramatic event occurred on Friday 16 September. Doctor Boatto was now retired for a couple of years but with the outbreak of the pandemic he had decided to serve in the anti-Covid vaccination centers of the USSR4.

As confirmed to the newspaper by the general manager Mauro Filippi, the 72-year-old had returned at a time of greatest emergency. And the fatal illness just happened when he was at work.

“He asked to be replaced because he wasn’t feeling well and was hospitalized in the afternoon, ”he explained Philippiunderlining that the doctor was highly esteemed by both his colleagues and his patients for his “great human and professional qualities”.

The years of work in San Stino

As announced by ‘Il Messaggero’, Dr. Boatto had started his medical career with an apprenticeship, which lasted a few years at theMotta di Livenza hospitalin the Treviso area.

He later started the profession of family doctor in San Stino, in the Venetian, remaining there in business for almost 40 years. The news of his death left the whole community dismayed.

The doctor’s autobiographical book

Luciano Boatto had written a autobiographical book entitled ‘The darkness and the dawn’. As explained by himself during the presentation, he had published it with the idea of ​​leaving a memory for his grandchildren.

The pages tell about his life as an 8-year-old boy upset by the death of his father. The narrated story is intertwined with the description of glimpses of village life in the San Stino of the 1950s and 1960s.



