Home Health he was born to a mother with drug problems
Health

he was born to a mother with drug problems

by admin
he was born to a mother with drug problems

The baby was born in a shack and was saved thanks to the intervention of a social worker. “The doctors discovered that the child, through his mother’s milk, had taken drugs because the mother was a drug addict who had made the child live, together with his little brother, in a makeshift shack. The newborn therefore had real crises of withdrawal which caused him neurological damage and epileptic crises until he had to undergo first a and then a second tracheotomy to be fed. We looked after him until yesterday when a respiratory crisis, the umpteenth, took him away “, he explained to the Southern Courier Marco Caramanna, president of the association “La Casa di Matteo”. Thanks to the story of Simba, the little brother was saved and adopted.

“Simba – says the city councilor of Naples, Luke Trapani – died serene and loved in the house that welcomed him from birth. He died in the arms of Marco who wanted to accompany him in this important moment. We are lucky that there is a similar reality and people who carry it forward with love and dedication and not as a simple job”. “We thank – they say from the “Casa di Matteo” – everyone who loved him, from near or far. We are sure that even the little King of the Forest loved you”.

See also  'placing' vaccine stocks before they expire • Imola Oggi

You may also like

Colon cancer: the symptoms of the disease that...

Pancreatic cancer, the DNA vaccine arrives: what it...

Drinking little water could speed up the aging...

Covid, what do we know about the Kraken...

Developed a bionic patch that cures erectile dysfunction

Diabetics, the new rules take effect and chaos...

two-year-old sent home from hospital dies hours later

“I need some rest”. What disease does his...

Italy is dealing with the widespread problem of...

Cheese is much healthier than you think

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy