The baby was born in a shack and was saved thanks to the intervention of a social worker. “The doctors discovered that the child, through his mother’s milk, had taken drugs because the mother was a drug addict who had made the child live, together with his little brother, in a makeshift shack. The newborn therefore had real crises of withdrawal which caused him neurological damage and epileptic crises until he had to undergo first a and then a second tracheotomy to be fed. We looked after him until yesterday when a respiratory crisis, the umpteenth, took him away “, he explained to the Southern Courier Marco Caramanna, president of the association “La Casa di Matteo”. Thanks to the story of Simba, the little brother was saved and adopted.

“Simba – says the city councilor of Naples, Luke Trapani – died serene and loved in the house that welcomed him from birth. He died in the arms of Marco who wanted to accompany him in this important moment. We are lucky that there is a similar reality and people who carry it forward with love and dedication and not as a simple job”. “We thank – they say from the “Casa di Matteo” – everyone who loved him, from near or far. We are sure that even the little King of the Forest loved you”.