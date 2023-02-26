Home Health “He was first and foremost a friend”
Health

“He was first and foremost a friend”

by admin
“He was first and foremost a friend”

“Maurizio was above all a person and in my case
first of all a friend“. Thus, to “Ciao Maurizio, the special of “Verissimo” dedicated to Maurice Costanzo,
Pier Silvio Berlusconi remembers the great journalist recently passed away. “I was
deeply attached to himalso for professional reasons: Maurizio
he gave a lot to Mediaset. All of us at Mediaset are grateful to him for the work he has done. Mauritius
he innovated and changed the history of television“.

“Impossible to choose the best memory. We have
lived many experiences together“, continues the CEO of Mediaset, about his
personal relationship with Constantius. “It comes naturally to my mind to go back to when I was very young and I started attending to learn television. Courses were organized of which Maurizio was the coordinator. Those courses gave me a lot, but I received the greatest lessons in the breaks in which we went to eat:
his comments were pearls of wisdom that will stay with me forever.”

Finally, Berlusconi takes the opportunity to offer his own again
condolences to the family del re del talk show: ”
I send them a big hug. Grief is for the loss of a true friend.
There is a desire to be close to Maria and the family of Maurizio to whom I am so attached”.

See also  "We can never say it enough: vaccination saves lives": the joint appeal of the EU, WHO Europe and ECDC

You may also like

Two cases of bird flu confirmed in Cambodia,...

Bassano, a seventeen year old in resuscitation for...

Milan-Atalanta, official formations: Boga still out. Maignan is...

Alzheimer’s at 19, an absolute record from China....

Udinese-Spezia 2-2: Semplici debuts with a draw, Nzola...

Pistachios are good for health. Here are the...

Iran, girls poisoned “to close girls’ schools”

Shamima Begum: the only moral decision is to...

+69% heart attack risk, especially women. Double if...

Lautaro Martinez-Marocchi, question and answer on live TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy