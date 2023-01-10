Home Health he was hospitalized with high fever and headaches
he was hospitalized with high fever and headaches

he was hospitalized with high fever and headaches

Pending confirmation of the tests ordered by the ASL, doctors suspect that the cause of the boy’s death is pneumococcal meningitis

He would have died of suspected fulminant meningitis Libero Passaforte, the 17-year-old who suddenly lost his life in Sulmona, in the province of L’Aquila. As reported by the newspaper The centerthe boy fell ill on Saturday evening, accusing high fever and severe head pain, and was taken to the emergency room by his parents.

