He would have died of suspected fulminant meningitis Libero Passaforte, the 17-year-old who suddenly lost his life in Sulmona, in the province of L’Aquila. As reported by the newspaper The centerthe boy fell ill on Saturday evening, accusing high fever and severe head pain, and was taken to the emergency room by his parents.

Emergency hospitalization

At the Sulmona hospital, the health personnel understood the seriousness of the situation and urgently transferred the young patient to the intensive care unit for hospitalization in intensive care.

According to the doctors, Libero’s death would have been caused a non-contagious but lethal form of pneumococcal meningitis. However, the results of the tests are awaited to ascertain the official causes of the 17-year-old boy’s death cultural investigations and histological examinations ordered by the ASL.

Libero had enrolled in the hotel management school last year, but he was passionate about fashion and had already taken part in a few fashion shows.

What is pneumococcal meningitis

The meningite pneumococcica it is one of the most widespread forms of meningeal infection and is caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) which, as explained by the Higher Institute of Health, represents the most common agent of invasive bacterial disease.

This bacterium is present in nature in more than 90 different strains and in addition to meningitis, it can also cause clinical pictures of sepsis, pneumonia or upper respiratory tract infections. Like meningococcus, another pathogen among the main triggers of inflammation of the meninges, it is transmitted by the respiratory route, but often occurs without symptoms in healthy carriers within a large segment of the adult population.

Pneumococcal meningitis and sepsis occur sporadic, and antibiotic prophylaxis is not indicated for anyone who has been in contact with a case since epidemic outbreaks do not occur.

Symptoms

Meningitis is a disease that can strike regardless of age, but it is more frequent among infants and children and, more generally, among people with weak immune systems, such as the elderly and sick. The first symptoms of meningitis can be non-specific, i.e. not directly related to this particular disease, such as drowsiness, headache and inappetence, up to a worsening of the disease after 2-3 days which can lead to nausea and vomiting, fever, pallor and photosensitivity .



