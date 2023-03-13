Tragedy on the Monte di Portofino. A 31-year-old hiker, Eros Coppola, has fallen off a cliff under the eyes of his fiancée from Passo del Bacio, on the southern slope of the promontory.





He falls off a cliff and dies

Eros Coppola, electrician from Busalla but resident in Genoa Pontedecimowas walking at Passo del Bacio, on Monte di Portofino, when he slipped and fell off a cliff.

As reported by the Ansa news agency, the young man lost his balance while walking in the company of his girlfriend and fell several meters.

The 118 medical personnel, the Genoa firefighters with the “Drago” helicopter intervened on the spotthe Alpine Rescue and the carabinieri of the Santa Margherita Ligure detachment but for the victim there was nothing to be done.





The dynamics

According to the first reports, Coppola slipped off a cliff while tackling a rather rough area on the Tubi path, suitable only for expert hikers.

His partner, in shock, he immediately gave the alarm and alerted the rescue services.

The promontory of Portofino, in Liguria





Mountain enthusiasts

The couple were keen on hiking in the mountains and were suitably equipped. For a stretch of the path, on Saturday 11 March the Board of directors of the Regional Park he had decided to put some restrictions in place to improve security.

In particular, the access rules have been changed one of the most panoramic points of the Portofino Park on the path that goes from the Batteries to San Fruttuoso passing through Cala dell’Oro and Costa del Termine.

The new rules also apply to the Via dei Tubi, the nineteenth-century aqueduct that supplied Camogli.





