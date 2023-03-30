Is dead Raphael Mechoulam“father” of the cannabis for therapeutic purposes: in fact he had discovered the structure and function of key compounds in cannabis already in the 60s, understanding its possible use in other fields than the recreational one. His studies came “just before the use of marijuana and other drugs exploded in countries around the world, wreaking seismic shifts in popular culture and also starting decades-long battles over health effects and enforcement,” as writes the New York Times.

The professor Mechoulam died at the age of 92 on 9 March at his home in Jerusalem. The news was spread by the American Friends of the Hebrew University, an association of which he had been a member since 1966. The research earned him the recognition of “father of cannabis research”. Mechoulam has studied in particular Thc, one of the major active principles of cannabis.

Raphael Mechoulam and cannabis studies

As we read again in the New York Times, Raphael Mechoulam and his team were also able to shed light on the effects of others cannabinoids, “including cannabidiol or CBD, a non-psychotropic component of the plant that has fueled expectations and increased consumption in recent years for its alleged efficacy in treating a number of ailments, including anxiety, insomnia and chronic pain”. The expert, together with his staff, have therefore worked to make known the effects of cannabis.

In 2019, almost ninety years old, Mechoulam himself explained that “when we started working many years ago, there was basically no cannabinoid work”, so much so that he asked for a grant from the National Institutes of Health in the United States to continue I study. The agency replied: “When you have something more relevant to the United States, contact us. Cannabis is not interesting. It is sometimes used in Mexico, but not in the United States.” The Institute then chose to support his research for over forty years.

