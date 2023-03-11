Once again Alessia Mancini returns to dominate the Italian gossip scene for a revelation made to a famous magazine that left even her husband Flavio Montrucchio speechless.

During the last few months we got to see how the career of Alessia Mancini has changed considerably, above all from the moment in which she decided to approach the world of cooking which turned out to be a passion in which to invest herself and reinvent herself.

It’s not the first time that the Mancini still speaks open of the moment that that is the industry of food and beverage was the perfect world in which to get involved, and the confirmation of what has been said not surprisingly comes from the success of the publication of her recipe book dedicated entirely to desserts and which was warmly welcomed by her fans. But it doesn’t all end there.

Burning confessions for Alessia Mancini

Well yes, in the crosshairs of the attention of the mids in these hours we find it once again Alessia Mancini who has decided to let go of the stories related to the career started in the field of food and beverageimprovising from every point of view and becoming a real professional in the sector as a food blogger but also as a writer.

The path started in the field of food and beverage has arrived step by step, with a passion that has accompanied her throughout the years of her life and which she inherited from her grandmother Caterina but for which she needed a guinea pig to test her recipes.

“He was the first…”

Career in the world of cooking for Alessia Mancini was a real revelation from every point of viewbut the x factor that made everything different is incredible was determined by the presence of her husband Flavio Montrucchio who, as a good partner in daily life, savored all her recipes.

Mancini herself revealed everything in detail on the occasion of a long interview with the editorial staff of Nuovo: “Growing up, I began to experiment in the kitchen, and when I got engaged to Flavio, and him he was my first guinea pig”. Even today he continues to be the one who experiments with all the recipes prepared by his wife Alessia Mancini, a team which includes his two children Maya and Orlando: “They are excellent judges! And at the weekend I do tests with friends. I must say that my recipes are very successful and now, since the word has spread, each of them ‘reserves me’ for one of their favorite dishes”.

