he was transferred to a prison 2,000 kilometers from Moscow – breaking latest news

Alexei Navalny, the best-known of Vladimir Putin’s opponents, has been transferred to a penal colony in an Arctic region of northern Russia. This was reported today, December 25, by her spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh with a post on X / Twitter in which she specifies that «Alexei is fine». His collaborators had had no news of his whereabouts for more than two weeks. Navalny was tracked down in the IK-3 penal colony in Kharp, in the Jamalo-Nenets autonomous region, about 1,900 km north-east of Moscow.

The city is located in the vicinity of Vorkuta, whose coal mines were part of one of the most infamous labor camps of the Soviet gulag system. His lawyer was able to see him for an interview this morning. Leonid Volkov, one of Navalny’s closest allies, commented: «It is the most isolated place in the world. It’s almost impossible to reach that penal colony, it’s almost impossible to even send letters there.”

The opponent’s collaborators, who were preparing for his planned transfer to a “special regime” colony – the harshest level in the Russian prison system – said that his lawyers had not been able to contact him since December 6 and launched the alarm about his fate. “Many thanks to our supporters, activists, journalists and media who are concerned about Alexei’s fate and who never tire of writing about the situation,” Navalny’s lawyer Ivan Zhdanov wrote, again in X.

“We found it,” the lawyer begins in his post. And he says that «from the beginning it was clear that the authorities wanted to isolate Alexei, especially before the elections». He then adds that he and his collaborators sent 618 requests for information on the new colony where Navalny, who was detained in a penal colony 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow, was transferred. The authorities, he claims, gave him false information more than once. He then concludes: «Alexei’s situation is a clear example of how the system treats political prisoners, trying to isolate and repress them. But we continue in our fight. Thank you. Freedom for Navalny.”