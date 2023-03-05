A man was attacked by a bear in Trentino. The 39-year-old hiker was walking with his dog in the woods in Val di Rabbi on Sunday morning of Sunday 5 March when he was suddenly attacked by the bear.





Hiker attacked

The hiker injured by the bear is Alessandro Cicolini39-year-old brother of the mayor of Rabbi Lorenzo Cicolini, e not he is hospitalized in the Cles hospital waiting to be operated on, as reported by the newspaper L’Adige.

The man was walking in the wood above Pracorno, in Val di Rabbi. According to his brother, Alessandro Cicolini, “he was alone in the mountains with the dog. The bear attacked him, wounding his arm and head.”

After managing to free himself from the bear’s attack, he asked for help and was reached by rescuers.





The victim was with her dog

As confirmed by the Autonomous Province of Trento, the hiker attacked in Val di Rabbi he was with his dog.

The forestry department has started the first investigations into the dynamics of the attack, while the Province of Trento announced that information will be provided more accurate about what happened.

The place where the 39-year-old man was attacked





President Fugatti’s speech

The President of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti and the councilor for agriculture and forestry, Julia Zanotelliare following the story firsthand.

“I reported the seriousness of this umpteenth episode to the environment minister, Pichetto Fratin” explained Fugatti. “With the commitment to keep it constantly updated and the invitation to tackle it together a problem that can no longer be kept in suspense”.

Maybe it can interest you Trentino, hiker slips and falls into the void in front of his friend: 62-year-old dies, body recovered

In the past, the coexistence between bears and humans in Trentino was often the subject of bitter controversy, especially between the provincial body and the animal rights associations.





The news of the tragic death of the mayor of Bresimo, however, dates back to 19 November 2022, Giuliano Pozzatti, found dead on the evening of Saturday 19 November near the village of Val di Non. The 72-year-old surveyor had gone out hunting with his son in the afternoon. Arrived at Malga Binasia, the two had split up agreeing to meet again later, but the old man was not found.



