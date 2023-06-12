«He was with us»- breaking latest news

They are called «los niños milagros», the miracle children, lost and rescued after 40 days in the thick of the Colombian forest. But theand research, for the natives and the armed forces in action in the thick forest of Guaviare, has not yet ended. Wilson, the rescue dog who in the midst of rescue operations escaped into the intricate vegetable maze and lost track of him, is missing. He is a six-year-old Malinois Belgian shepherd.

A «four-legged hero», as the Colombian press dubbed him. There were two dogs used in “Operation Hope” to find the children lost in the jungle after the plane crash that killed all the adults on board, including their mother. Wilson on May 18 launched into the bush and never reappeared. From the military hospital where they were hospitalized, and where they will remain for at least 2-3 weeks, the surviving children confirmed meeting the dog, who stayed with them for a while. However, 13-year-old Lesly, the older sister, also added that Wilson may not be able to survive the way they did. In the forest there would be no suitable food for a dog like him.

Soldiers glimpsed Wilson on two occasions in the undergrowth, but despite his handler's call, he did not return. However, the armed forces have announced that Operation Hope will not be closed until the dog is found, dead or alive. AND on twitter they published a photo (above) of Wilson as a puppy: «He was born, raised and trained with us. The operation does not end, it will continue night and day, until we find our four-legged hero".

Meanwhile, new details emerge on the adventure of the four children, aged between 13 years and 11 months. Immediately hospitalized in the military hospital of Bogota, the little survivors received a visit from President Gustavo Petro and some family members. The aunt recalled that they were saved only thanks to the education received in the indigenous community. Children are taught from an early age which plants they can eat and which they shouldn’t touch, which ones are edible and which ones can help them defend themselves “against the onslaught of the jungle”. At the age of five, boys are taken by their parents to hunt, while girls go to cassava «chagras» (cultivated fields). Everyone walks along the forest paths for a long time.