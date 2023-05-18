he worked with Luchino Visconti, he was 78 years old

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Farewell to Helmut Berger: theactor and former Austrian model has died, he was 78 years old. The Austrian and German tabloids report it. Berger also worked with Vittorio De Sica in “The garden of the Finzi-Continis”, in 1975 he was the male lead in Tinto Brass’ Salon Kitty. He was called “damned”.

Success came with The Fall of the Gods (1969), directed again by Visconti, who entrusted him with the part of the neurotic and decadent character of Martin von Essenbeck.

The director then had him play the role of the unhappy king Ludwig II of Bavaria in the film Ludwig (1973), as well as that of the cynical Konrad in A family group in an interior (1974). From Visconti still felt like his «widow», «How could it be otherwise? He was my teacher, of life and of culture-he had told in one of his last interviews-. He was a man who not only made cinema but also theater and opera, with divas like Mirella Freni and Maria Callas. An unforgettable man. We have been together for many years, we have exchanged everything. When he died, the world collapsed around me.”

Helmut Berger dead, life partner of Luchino Visconti and “damned angel”: who was the Austrian actor

Have you ever felt discriminated against for openly declaring your bisexuality? “Never. And think that I was the first to have had the courage to say it openly. Besides, what was I supposed to do? I am so and so I remain, like it or not. Everyone has a right to their own nature.” You have always consumed alcohol, drugs and free sex, you have squandered your money, you have been in prison, you have attempted suicide. Is there any excess that regrets not practicing? «I have no regrets, luckily I tried everything. I have lived four lives and am satisfied with all four. And I’m still here anyway.”

