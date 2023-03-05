Hamburg – Job offer manager for modern department of sterile goods supply and processing of medical products – Klinikum Baden-Württemberg

An acute and emergency hospital in Baden-Württemberg is currently looking for one Line for the processing unit for medical devices (AEMP). This will work in the modern sterile goods supply department (CSSD) with six full-time employees and two part-time employees and will be responsible for the preparation of sterile goods units and medical products for internal and external customers.

Tasks of the management AEMP – CSSD

The areas of responsibility of the manager include planning and controlling the deployment of personnel in the department as well as the coordination and organization of work processes. He or she should also optimize these from an economic point of view for work on interdisciplinary projects and continue the quality management system of the department. In addition, the management of the AEMP is responsible for compliance with the legal basis and the valid quality standards and we take over the instrument management.

Experienced medical professionals wanted

For this purpose, the clinic is looking for candidates who have completed vocational training – ideally in the medical field. Applicants for the management position must also be able to demonstrate the specialist training courses II and III for managing an AEMP and ideally have professional experience as a manager, in the storage of medical devices and in quality management.

Attractive employer offers permanent employment and further training options

The hospital covers a wide range of disciplines and is therefore an essential part of the healthcare network in Baden-Württemberg. An interdisciplinary team is on duty around the clock.

When recruiting suitable candidates for the AEMP management position, the hospital is supported by the Contrast Personalberatung GmbH supported from Hamburg.