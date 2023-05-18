Head of the German Medical Association elected for the next four years

German Medical Association

After the re-election of Dr. Klaus Reinhardt was elected President of the German Medical Association (BÄK) by the 127th German Doctors’ Congress in Essen today, including two BÄK Vice-Presidents. This completes the Executive Committee of the German Medical Association.

The 72-year-old specialist in ear, nose and throat medicine, Dr. Ellen Lundershausen. She has been working in Erfurt since 1991 as a resident ENT doctor. Lundershausen has been President of the Thuringia State Medical Association since 2015. From 2008 to 2020 she was Vice President of the German Professional Association of ENT Doctors.

In view of the challenges posed by the commercialization of the healthcare system, Lundershausen called on the medical profession to unite. “We have to stand up for each other. Together we are an active opponent of commercialization. Hospitals don’t belong on the stock exchange and practices don’t belong in the hands of investment funds. We doctors only have an obligation to our patients,” she explained.

Newly elected to the office of Vice President was Dr. Susanne Johna. She works as senior physician for hospital hygiene at the St. Josefs-Hospital in Rüdesheim. Since 2016, Johna has been a member of the board of the German Medical Association and since November 2019 she has been the first chairwoman of the Marburg Federal Association.

Johna emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination to ensure health care. “In view of the shortage of skilled workers, we must jointly develop concepts on how we can ensure health care. Security of supply requires that we overcome sector boundaries and eliminate duplicate structures,” said Johna.

After the election of the BÄK president and the two vice-presidents of the German Medical Association, the Medical Association also voted on filling the two offices as an additional doctor on the board of the German Medical Association.

