(ANSA) – TRIESTE, MARCH 25 – Five people were injured, two of them seriously, in a head-on accident between two cars that took place today along regional road 14 in Torviscosa (Udine) at Torvis.

Due to causes being investigated by the carabinieri of the Palmanova Company, the impact between the two vehicles was very strong. A call for help was immediately made to the single emergency number Nue112 and the operators transferred the call to the regional health emergency operational structure.

Sores nurses sent two helicopters and two ambulances to the scene, from San Giorgio di Nogaro and Cervignano del Friuli.

The two seriously injured were taken to the Cattinara hospital in Trieste and to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine.

Transport by ambulance was arranged for the other three people, one to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine and two to the Latisana hospital. Their conditions are not serious. Firefighters also attended the scene.

