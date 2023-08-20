Headline: Nurse Calls Police After Taking Off Mask to Eat Biscuit at Italian Hospital

Date: August 20, 2023

In a bizarre incident at the “Alessandro Manzoni” hospital in Lecco, Italy, a nurse called the emergency hotline 112 to report that another nurse had temporarily taken off her mask to eat a biscuit. The incident highlights the prevailing atmosphere of paranoia and fear surrounding the Covid pandemic.

The news was initially met with skepticism due to its absurdity, but it was later confirmed to be true. According to AssoCareNews, a bulletin on health professions, the head physician promptly contacted the police, who arrived at the hospital unsure of the reason for the call.

Upon arrival, the police had to reassure the head physician that not wearing a mask is not a crime and does not pose a public health risk. It is concerning that a medical director needed to be educated on this matter, particularly since the World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared an end to the state of emergency related to Covid.

The nurse’s action of temporarily removing her mask could have been motivated by a legitimate break during work, as claimed by the nurse. The Aadi (Nurse Advocacy Association) is providing legal assistance to the nurse, defending them against the accusation of violating the anti-Covid protocol.

This incident serves as a reflection of the delirium and irrationality that has emerged over the past two years of extensive media coverage of the Covid pandemic. Charlatans, defeatists, and catastrophists have dominated the narrative, leaving a heavy aftermath on society.

It is crucial for individuals to approach the pandemic with rationality and focus on the necessary preventive measures rather than succumbing to unnecessary fear and panic. The incident at the “Alessandro Manzoni” hospital should remind us of the importance of striking a balance between caution and maintaining sanity in these unprecedented times.

