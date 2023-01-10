Mourning in Sulmona for the sudden death of Liberato Passoforte: the 17-year-old boy would have been struck, according to the doctors, with pneumococcal meningitis but confirmations can only come from the tests ordered by the ASL. Funeral today.

Photo from Facebook.

Sulmona is shocked by the sudden death of a 17-year-old boy, liberated Passoforte, due, as reported by the local press, to a suspected meningitis. The teenager fell ill last Saturday: he was demonstrating headache, fever high and tired. After a few hours, his worried parents accompanied him to the emergency room of the Sulmona hospital.

Here the situation escalated rapidly. The doctors then ordered hospitalization in the Department of Resuscitationwhere the emergency protocol. The boy was subjected to intensive therapy, but the situation turned out to be critical right away. So the 17-year-old, in the end, didn’t make it.

As reported by the newspaper The centerreporting hospital sources, Liberato would have been affected by fulminant pneumococcal meningitisnot contagious but lethal for those who contract it. However, confirmation will only come in the next few days with the results of cultural investigations and from the histological examinations ordered by the local health authority.

Liberato, who in the past had had other health problems, which he later got over, attended the Hotel Management Institute of Sulmona. At 3 pm today, Tuesday 10 January, i funerals in the Church of San Giovanni da Capestrano, in the hamlet of Cantone, between Sulmona and Introdacqua.

The local community has been shocked: since yesterday evening, hundreds of messages of condolence have appeared on social networks, with prayers and thoughts for the boy’s soul. Already this morning before going to schoolmany friends stopped by to say goodbye to Liberato in the funeral home set up in the Caliendo-Celestial funeral home.

Pneumococcal meningitis is the second most common form after pneumococcal meningitis meningococcus, especially in adults. It begins suddenly with a clinical picture characterized by fever and lethargy. The prognosis is lethal in 34% of cases.