Experts differentiate between more than 200 types of headaches – depending on the cause and severity. The most common are tension headaches and migraines. The test by Stiftung Warentest shows that people who are often plagued can benefit from headache apps. They can be used to keep a pain diary. And the best warn, for example, against taking medication too often.

Among other things, we tested whether the headache and migraine apps are easy to use, how useful their diary function is and whether studies prove their benefit. Four apps are ahead and just miss the overall rating Good. Six other tested apps are also satisfactory. Good to know: Many of the better apps are free.

Why the headache app test is worth it for you Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows ratings for 16 headache and migraine apps (eight programs, each in the Android and iOS versions). The prices range from 0 to 49.99 euros. Individual providers charge monthly fees of up to 4.49 euros in addition to a purchase price. The apps were developed, for example, by the pain clinic in Kiel and by Canadian and US companies. None goes beyond satisfactory. But four apps are most likely to be recommended.

None goes beyond satisfactory. But four apps are most likely to be recommended.

You can filter the test results individually – for example by test result and free apps. tips and background. In the article we explain how the apps work, their strengths and weaknesses.

In the article we explain how the apps work, their strengths and weaknesses.





For whom the apps can be helpful Two apps in the test are aimed specifically at people with migraines. The rest have a broader focus and can be used for different forms of headaches and migraines. They are useful for people who often suffer from such complaints. Because the apps offer them and their doctors an overview of the course of the disease. The data entered shows, for example, whether a selected drug is effective enough – i.e. reduces the frequency and severity of the pain. More about drugs in the test of headache drugs. Tipp: If you click on the “List of 16 tested products” above under the table of contents, you will find out the names of all tested headache and migraine apps.

What you should pay attention to when choosing Headaches can be logged in a diary with all apps – both with the operating system Android and iOS. The four best and a few other apps sound the alarm if the user has taken painkillers on too many days of the month. Provided he or she has documented the intake in the app. Not all apps offer clear and easy-to-understand information. The tested programs are aimed at German-speaking people. Some also support other languages, for example English, French, Spanish or Chinese.

