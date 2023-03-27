Before you reach for the chemical club if you have symptoms, try pure nature for headaches, bad breath or coughs. And as a beauty weapon, natural oils and many fruits are also good.

Pineapple for the cough

Several studies show: Freshly squeezed pineapple juice drunk at room temperature helps even against a very persistent cough and even faster than products from the pharmacy! This is ensured, among other things, by the enzyme bromelain, which kills bacteria.

Miracle cure for sweat odor

Sweating is unavoidable, but it can cause an unpleasant odor if the sweat reacts with bacteria on the skin. A reliable anti-muffle remedy is apple cider vinegar. Dab this on sweaty areas like armpits with a cotton pad. Freshly squeezed lemon juice also works wonders – but you should only use it on areas of skin that are not freshly shaved or wounded. Otherwise the acid will burn.

Lemon for nail discoloration

Women should sometimes give their nails a break from varnishing. Anyone who removes the nail polish often finds out after years of brushing that the nails have become unattractively discolored. To turn yellowish areas white again, simply rub lemon juice onto your nails and leave on for 15 minutes. Repeat this for several days and give your nails a bath in almond oil before you apply polish again.

Lemons can do even more – namely right after getting up. Squeeze out and put in warm, not boiling water and drink on an empty stomach. The lemon juice provides a natural detox and removes toxins that have accumulated during the night. Digestion also gets going.

The natural painkiller

Incidentally, you can also mix lemon juice in espresso. This is how the Italian’s beloved drink becomes a natural headache pill. And by the way, this mixture also works against constipation. The Italians use another very effective home remedy daily in their Kitchen …

Anti-inflammatory garlic and onions

Garlic can easily fight bacteria and viruses. The tuber not only has an anti-inflammatory effect when eaten raw or cooked, but can also be used externally. For ear infections, put a peeled toe in your ear (big enough not to go down your ear canal) or squeeze the juice onto a piece of cotton and leave it on overnight.

The same works with onions as well. Red onions in particular work particularly well against inflammation in the body. You can also put a peeled, sliced ​​onion on the soles of your feet and cover them with socks. The ingredients of the onion are supposed to get into the body through the soles of the feet and toxins and pathogens are destroyed overnight.

Olive oil for healthy skin and hair

Whether as a treatment for the ends of the hair or as a hand cream: applied externally, olive oil ensures smooth, healthy skin and hair. Aging processes are slowed down and even the risk of developing skin cancer is said to be reduced by olive oil.

Grapefruit is also good for the skin. The contained vitamin C helps in collagen formation. Of course, it also strengthens your immune system.

There’s a tea for every ailment: mint works against cramps in the stomach and abdomen and also against bad breath (so no more excuses not to eat garlic). Sage has an anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving effect, for example in the case of sore throats.

Relaxation with lavender

If you toss and turn at night or are overly nervous during the day, try lavender instead of taking pills. Its essential oils have a relaxing and calming effect. Lavender is not only available as a tea or tablet, but also as a spray for the pillow, as an additive in bath foam or in body lotion. It is also said to help against dizziness and have an antiseptic effect.

Even Cleopatra knew that oils are indispensable beauty elixirs. But oils are not only used externally as miracle weapons, they also help from within. Anyone who carries out the so-called oil pulling in the morning, for example with sesame oil, can reduce many diseases, including those of the respiratory tract, the digestive organs or the skin.

All-rounder coconut oil

Coconut oil is really on everyone’s lips these days. You can use it for cooking, baking or blending smoothies. It tastes like vacation and fights viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites in the body when consumed. Even a small amount in tea helps reduce inflammation. An antibacterial all-purpose weapon is also the following fruit …

Tropical pepper substitute

Just don’t throw away the papaya seeds, because they contain the valuable enzyme papain. Dried, they can be used as a pepper substitute. You can also eat the seeds together with the pulp when they are chopped up in a smoothie. The papaya cleans the intestines so that even worms have no chance of surviving (also ideal for cleaning up the intestines after taking antibiotics). In addition, the fruit gives great skin, detoxifies the body and fights bacteria.

Ginger works wonderfully against stomach problems and motion sickness. In addition, the root is said to let pounds tumble faster and heats up the body properly.

Wrinkles, redness and acne no longer stand a chance after an avocado mask. The fatty fruit gives skin that is soft to the touch and tames dry manes as a hair treatment. The contained vitamins A and E as well as biotin are real beautifiers. Bones are also strengthened and eye and stomach problems are reduced by eating avocados.

This article was written by teleschau