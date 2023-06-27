Headache, dizziness, gastrointestinal – this is how you protect yourself from heat complaints

In the video above you can see: Severe weather schedule – supercells and tornado danger on Thursday

When it is very hot, we feel weak and sweat. But that’s not all: If the body is exposed to extremely high temperatures, it can also react with dizziness, headaches or sleep disorders. You should therefore take extra care of yourself now, avoid activities in the blazing sun and drink a lot. The following symptoms can occur when it is hot:

dizziness

Blood vessels contract when it’s cold and dilate when it’s hot. The blood flows through wide vessels with less pressure, so the blood pressure drops. The brain is no longer supplied with oxygen quickly enough. This can cause dizziness in some people. A lack of fluids can also be to blame for dizziness. On hot days, the body loses a lot of it through sweating.

Here’s what you can do about it: Cold water contracts the vessels again. Let cold water run down your arms in the sink from time to time. Also, be sure to drink at least two to three liters on a hot day. In addition to drinks, watery foods are also helpful to achieve this daily goal. For example, 100 grams of cucumber contain 96 milliliters of water. Lettuce, tomatoes or peppers also have a similarly high water content.

Headache

When you sweat, your body loses fluid, salts and minerals. In addition, if blood pressure drops, it can cause headaches. Perfumes and deodorants with a strong smell can also lead to a throbbing pain in the head in some people on hot days: Because fragrances dissolve faster in heat than in cold. This causes problems for people who are sensitive to smells.

Here’s what you can do about it: Drink at least two to three liters a day. Also, use unscented deodorants and avoid perfume if you may be sensitive to the fragrances it contains. Also, avoid sharp changes in temperature. If you are traveling in an air-conditioned car, you should switch off the air-conditioning shortly before you reach your destination so that your body can slowly get used to the outside temperature.

sleep disorders

At night, the core body temperature drops – an important prerequisite for restful bed rest. If it is too hot in the bedroom, it can disturb sleep.

Here’s what you can do about it: Experts recommend a temperature of 15 to 18 degrees in the bedroom. Leave the shutters down during the day to keep the room from overheating. Also, only lie under a light blanket. On particularly hot nights, cooling batteries or a hot-water bottle with ice water also help. If you put your pajamas in the fridge for a short time in the evening, you can also achieve a cooling effect.

Irritated airways

With rising temperatures, ozone levels also rise. This can lead to irritated airways and difficulty breathing in people who are particularly sensitive or who already have a lung condition such as asthma.

Here’s what you can do about it: Asthmatics, seniors and weakened people should mainly stay indoors on particularly hot days and avoid sporting and other strenuous activities outdoors. Postpone your errands to the evening hours and the ozone levels should drop again.

gastrointestinal infection

When it’s hot, the body changes blood flow to allow more blood to flow through the skin, thereby dissipating heat better. This means other organs get less blood. Since digestion requires sufficient blood to function optimally, the changed blood flow can affect the gastrointestinal tract, among other things. The result: an increased probability of gastrointestinal infections.

Here’s what you can do about it: When it is hot, eat foods that are easy to digest, in order to protect the stomach and intestines during digestion. These include soups, juices, vegetables and green salads.

muscle cramps

With sweat, the body also loses large amounts of electrolytes. These include sodium, potassium and magnesium. A consequence of this can be muscle cramps.

Here’s what you can do about it: Replenish the salts that your body loses through sweating to compensate for the lack of electrolytes – for example with a heavily spiced soup. It makes sense to have hot meals and drinks when it’s hot and to resist the urge for ice cubes. Because with a cold drink, the body has to compensate for the temperature difference. This is an additional challenge for him.

IQ loss

When it’s hot, our IQ drops, sometimes even by 30 to 40 points. Studies show that. This is apparently due to the loss of fluid in the body associated with heat. If you only drink as much on hot days as on other days – or even less – you could lose brain power.

A corresponding experiment was carried out by Siegfried Lehrl, President of the Society for Brain Training. He observed people in a sauna, who were not only exposed to high temperatures during the investigation, but were also not allowed to drink anything. After that, the brain power of the subjects had dropped significantly.

Here’s what you can do about it: Apparently, it is not the heat per se that affects our brain activity, but the loss of fluid in the body that threatens on hot days. Therefore, reach for the water bottle more often and make sure to drink at least two to three liters a day.

