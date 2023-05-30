Home » Headache: How painkillers can make it worse
Headache: How painkillers can make it worse

by admin

by Constanze Loeffler

30.05.2023, 06:16

1 Min.

Painkillers themselves can trigger headaches. Therefore, people with acute symptoms should take pills for a maximum of ten days per month.

Above all, triptans and conventional painkillers such as ASA, paracetamol or ibuprofen trigger drug headaches. So-called mixed preparations are particularly dangerous: They contain substances such as caffeine and codeine or morphine-like opioids that lead to rapid dependence. The body gets used to the drugs, is increasingly sensitive to pain – and demands more and more “substance”.

