Headache: How painkillers can make it worse

Painkillers themselves can trigger headaches. Therefore, people with acute symptoms should take pills for a maximum of ten days per month.
Above all, triptans and conventional painkillers such as ASA, paracetamol or ibuprofen trigger drug headaches. So-called mixed preparations are particularly dangerous: They contain substances such as caffeine and codeine or morphine-like opioids that lead to rapid dependence. The body gets used to the drugs, is increasingly sensitive to pain – and demands more and more “substance”.
Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine
Ad-free & can be canceled at any time
Already registered?
Login here