Approximately every second person in Germany struggles with headaches over the course of a year. The condition can often be relieved with over-the-counter medication.

According to the Stiftung Warentest, various active ingredients are suitable. Find out which – and what the cheapest medicines are called. And which remedies are suitable for which type of headache. Also: tips for sleep and exercise, nutrition and relaxation that can help alleviate headaches or prevent them from occurring in the first place.

Headache remedies in the test: the choice is yours





Large selection for every type of pain Many of the positively rated drugs help with very different forms of headaches. But these all-rounders are often not enough, especially for migraines and cluster headaches. In this case, other active ingredients are available – with and without a prescription, sometimes also preventively. The article shows which of these funds the Stiftung Warentest recommends and what to think of "migraine injections".

Beware of the painkiller vicious circle Painkillers that help quickly in acute cases are a blessing – but sometimes also a curse. Because: In excess, they can themselves cause headaches. They often resemble those that were originally treated. This can lead to a vicious circle: if those affected fight the pain again with painkillers or acute medication against migraines. Anyone who frequently suffers from headaches or migraines should definitely consult a doctor. Of course, this also applies if the pain seems very severe or unusual or is accompanied by other symptoms such as paralysis, severe dizziness or high fever. Tipp: If headaches bother you frequently, it can help to record the attacks in a diary – also to assess the success of the selected therapy. Find out more in our review of headache and migraine apps.

Headache medicine in the test

Which works against different types of headaches