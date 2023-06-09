Headache, natural remedies to relieve pain

Headaches can be really annoying, as well as medications there are also natural remedies that can relieve the pain.

For some it arises sporadically, for others it is a torment. However, when it comes to heachache there are no half measures, it is unbearable and an immediate solution is needed.

Medicines are very useful even if, for those who always suffer from them, it is better understand the causes because there may be posture problems related to the back and neck, vision or neurological deficits.

Headache natural remedies

Il headaches can result from very different factors such as caffeine abuse, emotional and physical stress, food, drink, prolonged fasting. When we talk about common headache we refer to headache, this can have different characteristics and therefore affect some areas of the body such as neck, head, temples. Pain it is widespread in some individualsas if you don’t know where it comes from. In other cases, however, he is rooted in one point.

It is good to separate the primary headache from those secondary, give her neuralgia. The former are diseases, linked to hormonal variations, lifestyle habits, external factors, the secondary ones derive from other pathologies and are therefore a symptom, for example when you have sinusitis, otitis media, head trauma. Finally, neuralgias are pains that affect the trigeminal nerve and are therefore more widespread and long-lasting.

An important help comes from the calming herbal teas that are used to eliminate recurring headaches. In particular, we need to exploit the power of some ingredients such as ginger and laurel. It is very simple to prepare and does not require any different ingredients other than these, great benefits can be obtained. To relieve headaches it is useful to massage the area, acupressure can also be done at home both on the forehead and on the temples and gives immediate relief. The breathing techniques they are equally valid, but you need to perform controlled breathing, like the yoga techniques which are the best in this sense.

It is important not to abuse drugs and find other ways especially when it is no longer a sporadic episode but something that happens with a certain frequency. Excluding the most important causes and evaluating the appropriate therapy with the doctor, other ways can also be found. It all depends on the type of attack, the area and also the problem that caused it. Identifying the factors that trigger the headache is important in order to better manage the headache.