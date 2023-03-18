Il heachache, or headache, to put it in scientific terms, is one of the most common pains in the population. In Italy 7 million people suffer from it.

By itself the headache is not dangerous and can be cared for with painkillers or with precautions to be taken on your own stile of life. For example, dedicating more time to rest, drinking more during the day or choosing a healthier diet.

Primary and secondary headaches

But not all headaches are created equal. In fact, there are coffee beans primarieswhich are themselves the disease, and the headaches secondarywhich are instead a symptom of another disorder or another pathology.

Among the first are the DISORDERS muscle tension, the most frequent, themigrainewhich is more debilitating, and cluster headaches.

As mentioned, headaches can be the symptom something else: arterial hypertension, sinusitis, a head injury, a illness eye, allergies, brain lesions, just to name a few problems.

However, these types of headaches occur more as theage. In this sense, pain must act as a wake-up call.alarm.

Just by way of example, just think that headache, together with confusion, memory problems and difficulty in coordinating movements and balance, is among the possible consequences of a brain concussion, i.e. an alteration , generally temporary, of the functions cerebral caused by a traumatic event such as a bump or a blow to the head.

Another case is that ofhypertension arterial. Although the latter may not lead to obvious problems, sometimes, especially if hypertension has been present for a long time, some symptoms may arise, including headaches.

Headache: here are the symptoms not to be underestimated

In short, there are cases in which it is necessary to contact the medico. Headaches should not be underestimated when: