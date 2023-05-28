Headache: what types there are and how they differ

by Constanze Loeffler 28.05.2023, 20:21



Experts know more than 300 types of headache. It can take time to get the right diagnosis. But it’s worth sticking with it – for a successful treatment.

Headaches are one of the most common pain syndromes people see a doctor about. It is not entirely clear whether the symptoms really do occur more frequently or whether people are just seeking medical advice more often. “Headache disorders lead to a high disease burden, especially in women, after back pain and cardiovascular diseases they are in third place,” says Gudrun Goßrau, neurologist and head of the headache consultation at the University Hospital Dresden.