Home Health Headaches: Does peppermint oil help if your head is pounding or pressing?
Health

Headaches: Does peppermint oil help if your head is pounding or pressing?

by admin
Headaches: Does peppermint oil help if your head is pounding or pressing?

Health tips checked
Peppermint oil is said to relieve headaches – is that true?

Anyone who has ever had a headache knows how uncomfortable the pounding, pressing or pounding in the head can be.

© Kateryna Onyshchuk / Getty Images

Rebecca Haefner

Hardly anyone is spared a headache. In addition to fresh air or plenty of fluids, peppermint oil is also a popular home remedy when your head hurts. We explain what the essential oil can do.

It throbs, hammers, roars or presses – almost 40 percent of adult Germans suffer from headaches several times a month. Experts even distinguish over 200 different types of headaches. Not everyone wants to take a painkiller immediately when their head hurts again. Home remedies such as a wet washcloth on your forehead or peppermint oil also promise relief. But does the essential oil really help with headaches?

Peppermint oil is obtained from the leaves of the peppermint plant by steam distillation. The essential oil consists mainly of menthol and menthone. The menthol gives the peppermint its typical smell. The green plant is used as a home remedy for various diseases. The essential oil can also relieve the pain of tension headaches. This is the most common form of headache. They are characterized by dull, oppressive pain. They occur on both sides – mostly on the forehead or on the back of the head. The headache can go away in half an hour or even last up to a week.

A woman rubs her aching temples.

Chronic Headaches
Migraine: which modern drugs help and what to combine them with so that they work properly

Peppermint oil is effective in relieving headaches

Pain researcher Hartmut Göbel studied the effect of peppermint oil on tension headaches as early as the mid-1990s. He found that a 10% peppermint-alcohol solution was just as effective in relieving pain as 1,000 milligrams of conventional painkillers. In the study, the peppermint oil was spread over a large area on the forehead and temples. The test subjects received the peppermint oil twice, 15 minutes apart. After just 15 minutes, the essential oil relieved the headache.

When applied to the skin, peppermint oil can relieve headaches because the ingredients are believed to stimulate cold-sensitive nerves in the skin, triggering the cooling effect, the European Medicines Agency said. If you want to use peppermint oil for headaches, you should never apply it undiluted to the skin – otherwise it can cause skin irritation. The diluted oil can be applied directly to the painful areas, neck, temples and forehead. Caution: It must not get into your eyes! Peppermint oil should also not be used on infants and young children, as the menthol it contains can cause shortness of breath if it gets near the mouth or nose.

Cluster headache

Heads up!

If headaches occur frequently or the pain is very severe, the problems should be clarified with a doctor. Headaches can have many causes, for example irregular sleep, stress, lack of fluids or hormone fluctuations in the female cycle. They can also be a symptom of viral diseases such as the flu or a cold.

Sources: Study 1996, European Medicines Agency, Statesman, Essen University Hospital, pharmacy magazine, Technicians’ Health Insurance

#Subjects
See also  They reduce anxiety, protect the heart and prevent tumors: the (many) reasons to introduce these seeds into your diet

You may also like

Strengthening care in the hospital

symptoms, remedies and how to recognize them –...

Vaccines to prevent tumors could be born from...

Better not to eat chicken with potatoes, the...

price within everyone’s reach

the mRNA revolution, according to Moderna-breaking latest news

The effectiveness of hybrid immunity against Covid-19

Madonna di Trevignano, the husband of Gisella Cardia:...

13 million infections (record). And watch out for...

13 million infections (record). And watch out for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy