Headaches in young people, act immediately to avoid chronicity – Headache

news-txt”>

It is estimated that headaches affect 1 in 3 people with episodes occurring at least once a year and that over 40% of teenagers have headaches, while one in 10 children suffer from migraine, a common form of primary headache.

“Beware of headaches in school-age children; in the world migraine is the first cause of disability in women under the age of 50; in Italy, the latency between the onset of the problem and the consultation of a specialized center is about 20 years old, in the meantime migraine can become chronic”, underlines Piero Barbanti, director of the Unit for the treatment and research on headache and pain at the IRCCS San Raffaele on the occasion of the week from 20 to 27 May the two scientific societies of headaches (ANIRCEF and SISC) together with the Italian Society of Neurology (SIN) are dedicated to raising awareness on the topic.

Data from the Italian Migraine Registry coordinated by IRCCS San Raffaele show that migraine occurs on average between 10 and 17 years of age. Only in 8% of cases do patients go to the general practitioner for this problem and in 80% of cases they have done completely useless diagnostic tests. ” We need to intercept headaches as early as primary school, making teachers and school leaders aware.

About 10% of children and young people suffer from it and it is necessary to think, for selected cases, of guaranteeing these young patients to be able to take advantage of school leave for headache, not unlike the “menstrual leave” just introduced in some Italian schools.

San Raffaele is also evaluating an experimental school medicine project so as to make our Headache Center itinerant and bring it to schools, initially in Rome, to facilitate the early diagnosis of the disease.

Today headaches and in particular migraine can be treated well, the current availability of new pharmacological classes, such as monoclonal antibodies and recently gepantus and fingernails make it easier today to prevent the evolution into chronicity, the risk of drug abuse and also the recovery from chronicity itself in difficult patients. “In July – underlines the neurologist – the reimbursement of a fourth antibody is also foreseen, very powerful, the only one to be administered intravenously. If we were able to diagnose the cases in time it would be a turning point”, concludes Barbanti.