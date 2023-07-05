Headaches: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment | > – Guide

Status: 07/03/2023 09:41 a.m

There are around 250 types of headache. The most common are tension headaches. Stress, poor posture and one-sided strain can aggravate the symptoms. What helps?

They often begin insidiously, but sometimes suddenly with a bang: headaches. Dull or stabbing, throbbing or pressing, covering the whole head or limited to certain regions – the pain can be very different. Physicians distinguish around 250 types of headache, one of which everyone has to endure at some point. In almost 90 percent of cases, those affected suffer from tension headaches.

Headaches occur even in children. Women are affected more often than men. Statistically, the tendency to headaches decreases from the age of 45. Headaches are rarely caused by a serious underlying disease – they are usually harmless and can be treated with a painkiller or home remedies. However, severe, recurring headaches, such as migraines or cluster headaches, require special therapy. Depending on the severity and frequency, headaches can have a huge impact on quality of life.

There are many causes that lead to headaches

There are many different causes of headaches, most of which work together. Despite intensive research, what exactly goes on in the head is still largely in the dark. Apparently, the body’s own pain-inhibiting system does not react properly to irritation – external stimuli such as weather changes, bad indoor air quality or stress as well as internal processes, such as hormone fluctuations during the menstrual cycle in women, come into question.

Headaches can also be the result of changes or diseases in other parts of the body, typically they are a side effect of high blood pressure, for example. Possible pain triggers include nerve irritation (trigeminal neuralgia, occipital neuralgia), tension in the jaw, neck or back muscles or a herniated disc in the cervical spine. In addition, the headaches can be due to side effects of medication – for example due to frequent use of painkillers.

Headache Symptoms: Often dull or aching pain

Tension headaches are uncommon and rarely become chronic (ten or more days of pain per month). Patients usually describe them as mild to moderate, dull and oppressive. They sometimes suffer from increased sensitivity to noise and light, other side effects such as nausea, nausea or visual disturbances rarely occur. Both halves of the head are usually affected, but only certain regions – for example the forehead and temples or the crown of the head. The back of the head and neck sometimes seem to be the starting point. The pain usually lasts between half an hour and a few days.

Headache diary facilitates diagnosis

In order to find out what kind of headaches are present, the doctor will thoroughly ask about the medical history (anamnesis) and also research triggers. In this respect, it makes sense to prepare for the doctor’s appointment by keeping a headache diary in which you note down for at least four weeks:

where exactly it hurts, how the pain feels, how long the pain attacks last, how often they occur, whether and what medications were taken.

The living conditions are also informative for the diagnosis: for example stress at work or in the private sphere, other existing physical or mental stresses or illnesses.

During the physical exam, the doctor will check, among other things, the reflexes to determine the neurological sensitivity to stimuli. He will usually also check your heart and blood pressure. Tensions can be determined by experienced doctors by palpating the skull, shoulder, back and neck area.

What helps against headaches?

Headaches are individually very different, as are the appropriate treatment methods. In general, it can only be said that small lifestyle changes often contribute to relief, for example

limit media use, ensure a good sitting posture, set up the workplace ergonomically (screen not too low), ensure a good room climate, briefly air the room with a draft several times a day go out into the fresh air several times a day or sleep more regularly.

Movement therapy for headaches: loosen up and reduce stress

Regular endurance sports (running, swimming, cycling) have been shown to reduce stress hormone levels and can thus prevent pain attacks. Many of those affected also benefit from learning relaxation techniques and incorporating them into everyday life (autogenic training, meditation, breathing therapy) or practicing relaxing sports such as Tai Chi and yoga. If tense neck muscles are to blame for the headache, special stretching and strengthening exercises will help.

For some, hypnosis helps, but it is also worth trying complementary forms of treatment such as acupuncture or biofeedback procedures.

Headache Therapy: Limit Sugar and Histamines

In the case of chronic headaches and migraines, a change in diet has often proven to be helpful: some people are sensitive to histamine. In addition, the entire metabolism benefits from a reduced intake of carbohydrates: Less white flour, less sweets – any headache patient can try this approach.

Drugs and other therapy approaches

Classic painkillers such as acetylsalicylic acid (aspirin), paracetamol or ibuprofen can effectively combat tension headaches – which substance works best varies from person to person. It is always important not to take such medication more than ten times a month, as otherwise it can trigger headaches.

