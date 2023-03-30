Psuddenly, usually in the middle of the night, one side of the skull is afflicted by an almost unbearable stabbing pain. Doctors speak of cluster headaches: Men suffer them up to five times more often than women, says Arne May, head of the headache outpatient clinic at Hamburg University Hospital. “Tokio Hotel” guitarist Tom Kaulitz also regularly drive them to the emergency room.



WELT: Cluster headaches are called “suicide headaches” in English. are they that bad

Arne May: Cluster headaches top all other types of headaches and simply demand everything from those affected.