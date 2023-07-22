Headaches, when should you worry? These symptoms are alarm bells

If the headache persists for several days, it’s normal to feel anxious. Let’s explore together the situations in which it is appropriate to worry.

Headache is a common disorder that can manifest itself in different ways and for various causes. Often, it’s not a cause for concern and can be easily managed with over-the-counter pain relievers and a lifestyle change. It is a disorder that presents a wide range of symptoms and can vary greatly from person to person. It can be mild or severe, intermittent or constant, localized to a specific area of ​​the skull or widespread. This variability makes diagnosis difficult and the treatment.

Despite its spread, headache is often ignored and neglected by both society and the health care system. It is considered a “invisible disease” because, although it can cause considerable discomfort and disability, it does not show obvious physical signs. However, there are times when the headache can manifest itself with symptoms that they must not be overlooked. Let’s find out together what they are and why it is important to pay attention to them.

Headaches: when to worry

Headache, or headache, is a very common disorder that most people experience at least once in their life. Often, it can be managed with over-the-counter pain relievers and doesn’t account for it a cause for concern. However, there are situations where it can be a symptom of one more serious pathology and should be referred to the attention of a specialized physician. There are various types of headaches and each can present with different characteristics. For example, it can be sudden or continuous, extensive or localized.

Here are the alarm bells during a headache attack that should not be underestimated – tantasalute.it

Some headaches may be associated with additional symptoms such as photophobia, phonophobia, sensitivity to odors o nausea. In some cases, it can be triggered by blood vessel problems in the head or neck, such as a stroke o one transient ischemic attack (TIA). There are several warning signs that should prompt you to seek medical help. These include a sudden, severe headache that gets worse over time, associated with a high fever or neck stiffness, or when it develops after a head trauma.

Instead, the occurrence of seizures, confusion or changes in level of consciousness, can indicate a number of serious medical conditions. These symptoms could be signs of epilepsy, stroke, brain tumor or central nervous system infection. But, in addition to the headache, there are other symptoms that could indicate a possible stroke: tingling in the face, arms and legs, loss of vision in one eye, difficulty speaking, feeling dizzy and unsteady.

If you experience one or more of these sensations , it is vital to look for them immediate medical assistance. While most headaches aren’t serious, it’s always best to be cautious when it comes to your health. It is important to remember that long-term management of recurring or chronic headaches requires a coordinated approach. This may require changes in your lifestyle and behaviors, fundamental steps for your well-being that deserves attention and care.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

