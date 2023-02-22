Home Health healing after stem cell transplant. « Medicine in the Library
HIV: healing after stem cell transplant.

Posted by giorgiobertin on February 22, 2023

Patients recovered from HIV have risen to five. The latest case, confirmed in recent days, concerns a 53-year-old HIV-positive German man suffering from acute myeloid leukemia who, for reasons of privacy, has been nicknamed “the Dusseldorf patient”. As told by the medical team of theUniversity of Dusseldorf who followed him, although the details of the treatment the patient underwent, namely a bone marrow stem cell transplant, were first announced in 2019, they have only now been able to confirm that even today there is no trace detectable of the virus despite the fact that antiretroviral therapies were suspended 4 years ago and the transplant performed 9 years ago.

How stem cell therapy helped ‘Düsseldorf Patient’ to become HIV-free?

Dr. Björn Jensen says: “After our intensive research, we can now confirm that it is fundamentally possible to prevent HIV replication on a sustainable basis by combining two key methods. On the one hand, we have the extensive depletion of the virus reservoir in long-lived immune cells and, on the other hand, the transfer of HIV resistance from the donor’s immune system to the recipient, ensuring that the virus has no chance to spread. Still. More research is now needed on how this can be made possible outside the narrow set of framework conditions we have described”. “It really is a cure and not just a long-term remission”- concludes Dr. Bjorn Jensen.

In the publication on “Nature Medicine“, the authors detail what additional markers they looked at to enable them to rule out any residual active HIV infection and thus now hypothesize a cure after stem cell transplantation.

Download and read the full text of the article:
In-depth virological and immunological characterization of HIV-1 cure after CCR5Δ32/Δ32 allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
Jensen, BE.O., Knops, E., Cords, L. et al.
Night With (2023). Published: 20 February 2023

Source: University of Dusseldorf

