(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 23 – It’s called ‘Conut’ and it’s a simple test to identify malnutrition in hospitalized patients.



Already validated on oncological, surgical and gastroenterological patients and used in Asia (China and Japan) as an indicator of prognosis, for the first time it ‘landed’ in the medicine wards of the western world and in particular in Italy, where one person out of three those hospitalized are malnourished and this condition correlates with a worse prognosis. A study by the Gemelli Polyclinic published in Nutrients evaluated Conut, which stands for control of nutritional status.



“We have collected the data from the Conut test – explains Maria Cristina Mele, Head of the UOC of Clinical Nutrition of the Gemelli IRCCS Foundation – of 203 patients hospitalized in the Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology departments of the Gemelli, at the time of admission to the department. the results obtained allowed us to stratify the patients into 4 categories, according to their nutritional status (normal from 0 to 1; mild malnutrition 2-4; moderate 5-8 and severe 9-12).The algorithm of this test is based on albumin values, total lymphocyte count and total cholesterol, immuno-nutritional parameters easily found in the first blood chemistry analyzes carried out at the time of hospitalization”. From the results of the test, Mele specified, it emerged that only one patient out of 5 (21.7%) had an adequate nutritional status, one out of three showed signs of mild malnutrition (32.5%) one out of 3 of severe malnutrition moderate (33.5%) and 12.5% ​​severe malnutrition.



Assessing the nutritional status of patients immediately upon entry to the ward is necessary to define their short-term prognosis, mortality risk and adopt corrective measures.



To date, explains Dr. Emanule Rinninella, UOC of Clinical Nutrition, Gemelli Polyclinic Foundation – the assessment of a patient’s nutritional status and therefore the possible diagnosis of malnutrition is normally carried out through the Glim score, which is based on ‘phenotypic’ criteria (reduction in weight, muscle mass and body mass index) and ‘etiological’ (reduction in caloric intake and presence of an inflammatory state)”. Conut is much easier to apply, with just three lab data. (HANDLE).

