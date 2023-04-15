A flurry of cases of streptococcus, in the Lodi area, long queues at the pharmacy. In recent days, in the pharmacies of Lodi, long queues have arisen to carry out swabs, some nasal for Covid, but above all pharyngeal, for strep and many are positive. «Streptococcus is an infectious bacterium – explains the president of the order of doctors Massimo Vajani -, if neglected it can generate complications at the heart and kidney level. I have never had so many so many cases before. In the last month I have already seen 4 positive patients. Streptococcus causes pharyngitis and tonsillitis with plaques in the throat and a lot of asthenia. It can be treated with the antibiotic, Amoxicillin. The swabs can be done in the hospital, the search is immediate, or in the pharmacy and the result is available in 15 minutes. The transmission takes place through saliva, with droplets, exchanging a kiss ». The confirmation of the intense activity arrives from the Corbellini pharmacy in viale Italia: «We have many children from nursery and elementary school who come to carry out the swab – explains the doctor -, they infect each other. We have a considerable amount of positive cases: a minimum of 6 children a day. The child population is the majority, but there are also adults. Since there is a very high demand, we pharmacists struggle to find the swabs to carry out the test. We, for example, have 3 suppliers, we ask for a certain quantity, but it always arrives on a quota basis, divided into various shipments». At the pharmacy, swabs can be carried out without booking, just show up with your health card and in 15 minutes you will get the result.