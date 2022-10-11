Rocco Bellantone -.

Healthcare to be refounded. Starting with “a new pact between the State and the Regions”, which puts at the center the uniformity of care in every part of Italy, the overcoming of the shame of waiting lists, attention to the most fragile. And then the knot to be solved by doctors and family members, in particular, without whose integration into the health service even the titanic efforts put in place with the PNRR risk being completely useless. At the end of his mandate at the helm of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University – twelve consecutive years of commitment in the formation of Italian and international healthcare excellence – Professor Rocco Bellantone, director of the Clinical Government and of the Center, looks to the future of the country Department of Endocrine Surgery and Obesity of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation. Without discounting the mistakes made in terms of health, last but not least those related to the management of the pandemic.

Professor, in the meantime, how are you experiencing this moment of transition? Twelve years in contact with young aspiring doctors, at a time when we need doctors so dramatically, without finding them …

I am living this moment with great serenity because looking over my shoulder I see a long journey in the course of which the Faculty of Medicine and the Gemelli Polyclinic have grown enormously, the first increasing the number of students and providing ever greater quality, the second obtaining recognition as Irccs is – with its 1,500 beds – ranking for two consecutive years as the first Italian hospital and thirty-seventh in the world. But I conclude my mandate satisfied and proud of having been the spokesperson for a community that grew above all in respect for the person, following our mission as a Catholic university with very deep attention not so much to diseases as to those who suffer.

Why is Italy lacking doctors?

The main cause was bad planning in previous years. If we make a mistake in planning, we see the results in 10 or 11 years: a doctor who can work, in fact, must be a specialist, then face 6 years of degree course plus 4 or 5 of specialization. And also to repair the damage, we have to count 11 years. What we are missing today are the specialists, since in reality the group of graduates is in line with that of other European nations. With the cuts in health funds there has been a reduction in scholarships for postgraduates. What to do? First of all, bring the specialization grants back to an adequate number. And then revise the trainees’ approach to clinical practice: the time has come to anticipate their placement before they finish the course. As for access to the faculty, the atrocious test system must be abolished, which in two hours causes a boy or a girl to gamble their life: we have 70 thousand candidates, we cannot say yes to everyone because the universities would not be able to train good doctors. It is therefore necessary to select them better by going to the last two years of high school, doing dedicated training courses.

Medical specialists at Gemelli in Rome. With the cuts in funds, scholarships have dropped -.

There was very little talk of health in the election campaign. How is the Italian health service doing?

It is a patchy situation that dramatically clashes with the principles of our Constitution: one of our citizens has access to diagnosis and treatment that is totally different depending on where they live and this is the plastic representation of the collapse of the national health program. . We need a new agreement between Regions and State, with the Ministry of Health, to achieve uniform and quality healthcare everywhere. And then the knot of waiting lists, what in my opinion should really be the first health program in Italy. There is a need for a broader involvement of family doctors, who must have access to the booking lists of hospitals and accredited structures for both the diagnostic part and admissions. No patient has to put up with the enormous wrong of booking an exam and waiting for months to get it, or worse still of needing hospitalization and being denied it.

Professor, family doctors, however, seem to be the weak link in the system, and the pandemic years have shown it well …

Family doctors have been incredibly mistreated and underestimated: they need to be given back importance, ensuring that they are not an entity completely detached from the National Health Service, but fully integrated.

What should be the first act of a new government in terms of health?

Reduce waiting lists and restore homogeneous quality to healthcare throughout the country, even with drastic measures in the first 100 days of the executive. Then there is another question: that of the quality of the primary and general managers. National qualifications and lists must be made, as well as periodic punctual checks: I cannot understand why an airplane pilot must be constantly subjected to checks because he is responsible for some human lives and a head physician or a general manager, who many lives have the responsibility, they are not subjected to the same rigid controls.

In March 2020, in full pandemic, she was also entrusted with the responsibility of converting the Gemini into a Covid Hospital. What an experience was?

It was a dramatic experience for the reality we faced in the worst period of the pandemic but, and I go back to my vocation as a Catholic doctor, it was also thrilling for the passion and heroism I found in the people who have me. side by side. This allowed us in just 3 weeks to transform a general hospital into a hospital dedicated to Covid. And it teaches us that our country has great professionalism in its medical and nursing class that, however, we must know how to support.

Speaking of the virus, how do you see the situation in the country today?

I fear that we will carry the pandemic with us for a long time to come. Fortunately, at this stage the ruling stock is much less dangerous than in the past. We must learn to live with the virus and understand in time if and when it becomes dangerous, but when it is not we must absolutely avoid many things that have been done that have given few benefits on the pandemic front and great damage from a social point of view.

What are you referring to?

There have been times when the impositions have been exaggerated. I am convinced that people need to be convinced that vaccinations are important and useful, but I don’t think the right way is to impose them. The population must be better informed and enabled to choose. At certain stages, then, we started from the very wrong assumption that medicine can be mathematics, that everything that a technician or more technicians and experts in virology could say could be 100% true. The choices must be made in concert between the technicians and those who make politics with a capital P, being within the social needs.

In the coming years, Italian healthcare will also experience the revolution of a reorganization of the structures in the area with community homes and hospitals, thanks to the many funds allocated by the Pnrr. What do you think?

Until the profession of family doctor is profoundly reformed, these will be completely unrealistic interventions, which will only bring costs and not advantages. Funds should be used to network all health professionals, which is not the case today. Community houses and everything else comes later.