The shadow of bird flu stretches between the city and the Bassa. If the cases of dead seagulls on the beaches of Garda have decreased, with few carcasses collected in recent days by provincial police officers between Desenzano, Sirmione and Padenghe, monitoring by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie has shown that two wild birds died, due to the A/H5N1 virus, in the city and in Fiesse which are added to the volatiles of Nuvolento and Cologne.

Four episodes, currently isolated, but which represent an alarm bell for the myriad of poultry farms that characterize the province. For this reason, the biosecurity systems in the Brescian poultry farms have been strengthened. The confirmation came directly from Copagri. « Let’s keep our attention on avian flu – says Antonia Cavalli, Copagri contact person for the poultry sector – and for this reason the levels of biosecurity have been raised among the farms».

But what are these precautions to prevent, just as happened recently in a poultry farm in the province of Verona, that avian flu can spread between farms? «First of all – explains Antonia Cavalli – no person enters or leaves the farms except for work reasons. Then the animals are subjected to careful surveillance and the vehicles that work within the perimeter of the farms are disinfected thanks to fixed stations. There are also changing rooms reserved only for staff, the farm doors must remain closed and anti-sparrow nets have been installed on the windows». All this hoping that the epidemic does not break into some farms. Apart from the seagulls, the viral infection does not seem to have affected other birds on Lake Garda despite sporadic cases. The two main “hotbeds” on the Benaco remain Desenzano and San Felice. In such a context, information notices to citizens were also issued by the Municipality of Polpenazze, after Desenzano, Padenghe and Salò.