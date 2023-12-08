Health Alert Season 2: Tackling Well-Being Through Medical Expert Insight

Miami.- The program Health Alert has returned for its second season, featuring journalist Pierina Rojas interviewing medical experts every Saturday to discuss various topics related to well-being.

Broadcast at 11:00 am (Venezuela time) on the Venevisión channel and in capsules on social networks, the informative space will cover topics associated with diseases, syndromes, disorders, and more in this new installment.

In a statement, the production team highlighted that the new season will delve into various pathologies, diseases, syndromes, and more through thorough investigation and the expert voice of specialized doctors.

With the same tone as the first season, Rojas emphasized that although she is the host, there are two primary doctors responsible for speaking appropriately about each diagnosis, along with other invited doctors in the studio for each program.

During a press conference, Rojas revealed that this season will address topics such as anorexia in adolescence, the indiscriminate use of plastic surgery, sexual education, self-esteem, mental health, and more.

The two general practitioners on the program are doctors Carolyn Ramos and Fabiola Fabiano, with executive production managed by Wladimir Bernal and general production by Wuilnaiker Suárez. Communications leadership is under Maiquin Rojas.

The second season consists of 13 episodes, each airing every Saturday at 11:00 am on the Venevisión signal or on the channel’s live platform, Venevisión Play.

