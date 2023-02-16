The tomato is certainly one of the most important elements of the Mediterranean diet, which is the symbol of the culinary heritage of our country. The beneficial properties of the Mediterranean diet are known all over the world, and it is certainly thanks to the foods that make it up.

Precisely for this reason today we will talk about the beneficial properties of pomodoro, specifically in its gravy form. We know well that tomato sauce is one of the main ingredients of most of the typical recipes of our country, but what we don’t know is that this food has very important beneficial properties for our health.

The benefits of tomato sauce are truly remarkable, above all because of its convenience and practicality of use and because it is possible keep for a long time. So let’s find out together what all these benefits are and we will also see some little tricks to prepare a perfect and also very healthy tomato sauce.

Well-being lies in simplicity

Tomato sauce is nothing but a processed form of the vegetable itself, namely the pomodoro. Nowadays we are used to finding this food on the shelves of all supermarkets and to consume it in its most industrial form. Originally, however, this element was produced only at the level handcrafted and was prepared exclusively with ripe tomatoes during the harvesting period, so as to have ready for winter a supply of fresh salsa.

Regardless of its production, tomato sauce is a simple and tasty food excellent nutritional properties, precisely because of the importance of the vegetable from which it derives. The real fortune of tomato sauce consists precisely in the convenience with which it can be consumed throughout the year, even when we don’t have seasonal tomatoes available.

The benefits recognized by science

The benefits of tomato puree are not simply myths or folk tales but they are proven by science. The tomato sauce has some antioxidant powers truly incredible, further amplified by the preservation and cooking process.

The antioxidant substances present in the tomato sauce are able to counteract the oxidative stress and also to be the basis of the positive effects of the Mediterranean diet. In addition to this they manage to reduce and counteract ageing of our cells, also promoting the production of new cells by the body.

The tomato sauce is a real one concentrate of health and youth totally natural and also very good.

The hidden properties of lycopene

Inside all tomatoes there is a particular substance which guarantees the typical red color of this vegetable. It’s about the lycopenea substance contained in tomatoes that guarantees the Redand which we also naturally find in tomato sauce.

However, this substance has incredible properties for our body, in fact it turns out to be essential to counteract some diseases, includingosteoporosis.

Osteoporosis is nothing more than a disease that causes bone fragility and significantly increases the risk of fractures. Thanks to the substance contained in tomato sauce, it is possible to provide help to our body to counteract these diseases.

The ripe tomato is also rich in many vitamins including the Vitamin C and Kin addition to this is also rich in potassium.

A concrete help against cholesterol

Even small ailments or ailments, which are normal and physiological, can increase with age. Some of these problems can be reduced mainly thanks to one Proper nutrition and in this case the tomato sauce comes back to our aid.

In fact, especially in its conservation phase, tomato sauce turns out to be an excellent ally for the wholecirculatory system, thanks to the high amounts of potassium. In addition to this, if it is prepared keeping a low quantity of salt, it turns out to be a perfect ally for the cholesterol management. Let’s talk about bad cholesterol or the one that is produced in excess by our body and which causes the pathology of thehypercholesterolemia.

The secrets to preparing a perfect tomato sauce

As with any preparation, having the possibility of preparing recipes by hand at home and with fresh ingredients is always the best choice. This rule clearly also applies to the tomato saucealthough there are many brands on the market that prepare excellent purées both from a nutritional and gustatory point of view.

If you have the possibility to prepare the homemade sauce, we offer you some tips to be able to obtain an excellent result. The first important thing is to choose the right variety of tomatoes, the most used and recommended ones are certainly the variety San Marzano.

It will then be necessary to choose healthy tomatoes, not bruised, and also not too ripe, you will then have to cook the passata for the right time until the peel comes off the tomato. Then you will go to remove the skins with the vegetable mill, and then you will go to thicken it further if there is a need. If you have chosen the right variety of tomato, all you have to do is put your sauce in vacuum jars and will be ready to store.