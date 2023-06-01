Home » health and fitness for less than €40 on eBay
health and fitness for less than €40 on eBay

Maintain health and fitness with a simple but technological wrist device for less than 40 euros. Go to eBay and buy the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 for only 39.99 euros, instead of 59.99 euros. This is a unique opportunity to get the number 1 smartband in the world with a 20 euro discount. What a crazy opportunity! Among other things, you also have the free delivery included and the option to pay in 3 rate tasso zero from just 13.33 euros per month by selecting PayPal as the payment method.

Thanks to its display AMOLED 1.62-inch high resolution screen with mode always-on you always have any information and notifications under control. Personalize your new smartband with your style thanks to the beyond 100 dials available. Follow the course of your health through constant and precise measurement of important levels such as heart rate and blood oxygenation. Train professionally taking into account the analysis VO2max.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7: small only in price and size

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is an excellent smart band designed to be comfortable on the wrist and functional to use. You can find it here for only 39.99 euros. Water resistant up to 5 ATM, you can take it with you not only in the shower, but also in the pool or the sea. Supporting beyond 110 sports modes you no longer have any excuse to skip training. Maintain your fitness by choosing the sport you want thanks to the support of this smartband. Enjoy its functions for 14 days without a refill.

Add it to your cart for just €13.33 a month. Indeed, with eBayby selecting PayPal as a payment method, you can decide to pay in 3 rate a tasso zero all orders exceeding 30 euros in total amount. You will not have to send any guarantee for the loan, but in a few simple clicks you will get it with PayPal Pay in 3 Installments.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

