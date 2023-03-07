Delia Da Mosto, Martina Consoloni, Leonardo Mammana and Francesca Zanni

In Italy there is a dense network of self-organized experiences that fight to ensure gender self-determination and greater equity in the field of sexual and reproductive health.

While in countries like United States[1]Hungary[2] and Bulgaria[3] reforms in sexual health, gender and reproductive rights increasingly lean towards conservative and restrictive approaches, on 16 February 2023, the Spanish parliament approved a reform that offers greater guarantees for the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy (IVG) and a law that promotes gender self-determination.

The Spanish reform provides that abortion is guaranteed at least in public hospitals located in the provincial capitals – also establishing a register of conscientious objectors – and that it is accessible to all people over the age of 16, without the need for parental permission. Although the timing for carrying out the IVG remains the same (free abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy and therapeutic abortion up to the 21st week), the reform provides for the elimination of the 3-day “pause for reflection”.[4] Another highlight of the new Spanish legislation is recognition of menstrual health as part of the right to health, through the institution of menstrual leave for people suffering from “disabling” menstrual pain (which, depending on medical discretion, can last from 3 to 5 days) and the free distribution of menstrual hygiene products in prisons, educational centers and services aimed at supporting women at risk of exclusion. The law also provides for the promotion of sexual health, guaranteeing the free use of some contraceptive methods, as well as education and awareness campaigns in schools, defined as “part of the integral development of the personality, of the formation of values, based on the dignity of the person and with an intersectional approach, which contributes to the promotion of a vision of sexuality in terms of equality, co-responsibility, and of diversity, in the perspective of pleasure, of desire , freedom and respect, with particular attention to the prevention of gender-based violence and sexual violence.”[5]

The new reform therefore makes explicit reference to the intersectional approach, introduced in the late 1980s by the African-American feminist jurist Kimberlé Crenshaw[6]and already adopted in multiple fields of health (including social epidemiology[7]). This consists of an analytical lens that allows us to grasp the complex system of discriminations that, at multiple levels and often simultaneously, act on people, placing them in a condition of greater disadvantage and social marginalisation.[8] Again from an intersectional point of view, on the same occasion the Spanish Parliament approved the much-discussed “Ley Trans”[9]: the bill aimed at guaranteeing the rights for LGBTQIA+ people and for self-determination of gender identity.[10] This law, in addition to introducing measures against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, provides for the elimination of the obligation to provide medical certificates for people who want to embark on a path of affirmation of their gender identity , allowing all individuals above the age of 14[11] to change their gender through a simple administrative declaration. Although the Spanish Minister of Equal Opportunities underlined how the approval of these two norms does not represent a point of arrival but that “there will be resistance to the application of this law”[12]both of these policies represent the most progressive guidelines in the field of reproductive rights and gender self-determination.

In fact, in a recent interview Roberta Parigiani, lawyer and activist of the Trans Identity Movement (MIT)[13]argued that: “Although the Spanish legislation has limits, such as the non-recognition of non-binary identities, it allows people to self-determine gender out of all the medicalizing obstacles that existed and always existed up to that moment in the legal system Spanish, as well as in the Italian one”. The activist then retraced how, in the Italian context, Law 164 of 1982 (which to date regulates gender transition paths) was born as an amnesty for all gender affirmation surgeries, up to that moment necessarily carried out at the abroad as illegal. This is why it is a law characterized by an intrinsically medicalizing matrix that allows the modification of the gender assigned on documents only “a following changes in sexual characteristics”[14]which, until 2015 (before a sentence of the Constitutional Court[15]) necessarily required the use of surgery. To date, the transition process remains subject to a judicial and medical evaluation, which, at the discretion of the court, is often accompanied by hormonal and psychological therapy. In this sense, in order to guarantee the right to gender identity, Parigiani underlined how MIT, “as well as taking part in numerous political battles, also through the creation of a legal study centre”, offers an assistance service to trans and non-binary subjects managed by “peer” people, aimed at guaranteeing the process of gender affirmation and support in the event of exposure to violence of various kinds.

However, in addition to the MIT experience, Italy enjoys a dense network of more or less institutionalized self-organized experiences who fight to ensure gender self-determination and greater equity in sexual and reproductive health. For example, the General States LGBTQIAP+ & Disability, is a national platform that brings together various associations and individuals for a collective and grassroots statement on the issues of gender self-determination, work, disability, neurodivergence and education. On the other hand, in the context of IVG (a practice guaranteed by Law 194 of 1978 but often hindered by the presence of numerous access barriers[16]), the ObiezioneRespinta project promotes a national collective mapping of all the services (hospitals, pharmacies and counseling centers) that hinder the abortion process.[17] Similarly, the Bolognese collective Mujeres Libres has developed a “Practical Guide for voluntary termination of pregnancy” aimed at guaranteeing the right to IVG.[18] Women on Web, an international organization now also present in Italy, also offers an online assistance service for pharmacological abortion at home, guaranteeing access to the abortion pill following an online medical consultation.[19]Other experiences of self-management are the Consultoria FAM of Turin, a self-managed reality which, experimenting from the bottom up the contamination between medical knowledge andsituated knowledge”[20]guarantees a space for listening, comfort and non-judgment, as well as gynecological visits.[21]

The objective of these realities is not to replace the National Health Service but rather to act as spaces for listening, rethinking and innovating health practices, which through the relationship and confrontation primarily with the people who frequent these places, and with the staff who work within the territorial and hospital services, can foster processes of alliance and contamination. Through these experiences it is in fact possible to counter the shortcomings of many services which, as also specified by Parigiani, often do not know the characteristics and needs of trans people, as well as perpetuating gynecological and obstetric violence, such as not guaranteeing the right to IVG.

The political campaigns carried out by these realities contribute to the development of new regulations which, like the Spanish ones, can guarantee the right to sexual and reproductive health and gender self-determination, as well as maintaining a perspective of fighting for health in a intersectional perspective such as the one proposed by the Non Una Di Meno movement on March 8th.[22]

Delia Da Mosto, Martina Consoloni, Leonardo Mammana and Francesca Zanni. International Health Center, Social Promotion Association. Center for Studies and Research in International and Intercultural Health, University of Bologna

[1] Milan, G. (July 4, 2022), United States. Abortion under siege. International health [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[2] BMJ (2022) Hungary requires doctors to present women with fetal vital signs before abortion https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.o2260

[3] Todorov, S. (21 febbraio 2023) Bulgarian Supreme Court Rules Against Transgender People’s Rights. BalkanInsight. [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[4] Valdes, I. (February 16, 2023) Keys to the reform of the abortion law. The country [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[5] Official Gazette of the General Courts – Organic Law Project that modifies Organic Law 2/2010, of March 3, on sexual and reproductive health and the voluntary interruption of pregnancy. Available to : [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[6] Crenshaw, K. (1989). Demarginalizing the Intersection of Race and Sex: A Black Feminist Critique of Antidiscrimination Doctrine, Feminist Theory and Antiracist Politics, The University of Chicago Legal Forum, 1, 139-167.

[7] Mandelbaum, J. (2020). Advancing health equity by integrating intersectionality into epidemiological research: applications and challengesJ Epidemiol Community Health, 74, 761-762.

[8] Collins, P. H. (2019) Intersectionality as Critical Social Theory. Durham: Duke University Press.

[9] Valdes, I. (February 16, 2023). Questions and answers about the ‘trans law’. The country https://elpais.com/sociedad/2023-02-16/preguntas-y-respuestas-sobre-la-ley-trans.html [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[10] Spanish Government (2022). Bill for the real and effective equality of trans people

and for the guarantee of the rights of LGTBI people [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[11] In the case of people aged between 14 and 16, parental consent is required, while those aged between 12 and 14 will have to go through the opinion of a judge.

[12] Valdes, I. (February 16, 2023). Congress approves the ‘trans law’ and abortion reform. The country [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[13] MIT is a movement that has been fighting for the rights of LGBTQI+ people since the late 1970s. MIT site: [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[14] LAW 14 April 1982, n. 164 https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/1982/04/19/082U0164/sg [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[15] Constitutional Court (2015) JUDGMENT No. 221 https://www.cortecostituzionale.it/actionSchedaPronuncia.do?anno=2015&numero=221#:~:text=Nella%20sentenza%20del%2020%20luglio,obiettivo%20del%20mutamento%20di%20sesso%C2%BB. [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[16] “Gender Equality in Public Health” Working Group (September 14, 2022). My body, my choice. International Health [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[17] Site of ObjectionRejected [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[18] Mujeres Libres (ND) Guide to the Voluntary Termination of Pregnancy (IVG). [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[19] Women on the Web site [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[20] Haraway, D. (2018). Cyborg poster. Women, technologies and biopolitics of the body. Milan: Feltrinelli.

[21] Page of the FAM Consultory: [consultato il 28/02/2023]

[22] Not One Less (2022). 8M 2023: CALL FOR GLOBAL FEMINIST AND TRANSFEMINIST STRIKE! [consultato il 28/02/2023]