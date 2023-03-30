by Mario Fiumene

Dear Director,

according to many scientists, the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees is now unattainable. To say that it would be a fatal blow to the protection of the health of the planet is allowed by the evidence. I recall just a few events in our Italian nation: drought in the north of the country, the Po river dry in many stretches and serious consequences for agriculture such as the rationing of water for irrigation purposes. The glaciers of the Alpine chain have shrunk and the landscape appears totally different; the damage is evidenced by the disappearance of numerous sources of pure water. The windstorm that shook the woods of South Tyrol (I was personally able to verify what happened).

The presence of aquatic species in the ever warmer Mediterranean Sea is a danger to native species. I referred to the Mediterranean Sea because we are a nation facing this sea. Very populous important cities have benefited from their marine location for hundreds of years: Genoa, Livorno, Naples, Taranto, Bari, Rimini, Venice.

I make a separate discussion for the Italian Islands: Elba, Sardinia, the Neapolitan Islands, Sicily and the surrounding archipelago. Cities and territories on the sea such as the small island states grouped under the acronym AOSIS: an organization of about 40 countries which, in 2015 at the Paris climate conference, had asked the other larger nations also from an economic point of view, to place 1.5 ° degrees as a limit to global warming. The fear of the AOSIS populations was and is that of being submerged by the rising sea due to the melting of all glaciers, including the polar ones.

Similar risk also for many places in Italy. Yet it happens that Italy’s industrial choices have priority over the protection of the territory. These Italian choices have been accelerated by the war in Ukraine which has put energy resources in crisis.

While the consequences of global warming have become more evident, see the floods in Pakistan, the fires in the United States, Australia and many areas of Europe, one would have expected a sudden change of pace and a shift towards renewable sources it happened that Italy preferred to sign contracts to have methane gas as sources of energy for years to come (and today as I write I read the regional press which highlights the news of a renewed alliance between the Government and the Region for construction of the pipeline).

When the Paris agreement was signed, scientists said that emissions could have been reduced enough to avoid exceeding the 1.5°C threshold, albeit with considerable difficulty. There are other scientists who go so far as to say that there is no more time to reach the goal of the 1.5° limit degrees. These “other scientists refer to the Australian Academy of Science report.”

If the objective is abandoned, a great gift will be made to the producers of oil and gas removed from the subsoil. The latest report by the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) published on March 20, i.e. a week ago, is the result of about 8 years of study, scientific research and data collection which still leaves some hope that exceeds the threshold of 1.5 degrees on condition of an international leap.

There seems to have been a start from the European Commission which, again in March, presented the “Net zero industry act”: it is a proposal for a regulation that aims to stimulate the growth of the renewable energy industry. The regulation should simplify the approval of new projects by accessing European funds for photovoltaic and wind power plants, batteries (in this regard it should be said that research is developing batteries that do not contain lithium), the production of hydrogen.

It must be said that only 18 countries have managed to reduce emissions since 2015: the risk is reaching a temperature of 2.5 degrees!! Persistent emissions have caused and will cause disturbances to the water cycle.

Emissions should decrease by 48% by 2030 compared to the situation in 2019. There are many proposals: rethink cities, manage crops in a sustainable way, remodulate our diet, change the way we raise livestock. Again: remodeling both public and private transport; increase funds for the climate.

Global health depends on what will be done, on the choices that will be made. Let us ask ourselves what sense it can have to improve scientific knowledge on the genome, improve pharmacological research to cure us, while we continue to implement soil consumption, to poison the sea. The only result will be self-extinguishing.

Dr. Mario Fiume

Vice President of the Oristano section, ISDE Doctors for the environment – Sardinia

March 30, 2023

