Health and peace

Faced with wars fought with modern armaments and armies, the pacifist choice is obligatory even for those who do not start from a position of categorical rejection of violence. The only option available, especially for those who work in a healthcare profession, is therefore that of opposing wars, preventing conflicts and promoting peace. War is a public health catastrophe that must be prevented or stopped as soon as possible if it is already underway.

Since July this year, the Italian Association of Epidemiology (Aie) together with the magazine Epidemiologia&Prevenzione (E&P) has launched an initiative aimed at the entire scientific world in the biomedical area in favor of the drafting of a joint declaration that defends the reasons for the promotion of peace as a professional task of those involved in the protection and promotion of health, in universities and research centres, in hospitals, in the territory and in the various departments of the local health authorities. This initiative is part of a line of activities promoted by a working group within the IEA, active since 2004, which is dedicated to the analysis of armed conflicts and militarism as a determinant of health.

As I tried to document in my book “War or health: from scientific evidence to the promotion of peace”, just published by Il Pensieroscienza editore[1], from the analysis of wars some characteristics emerge that are repeated with depressing monotony in all armed conflicts that employ modern technologies and armies. The characteristics of the armaments and technologies available today mean that every war is characterized, by its intrinsic nature, by the lack of spatial, temporal and legal limits; the impossibility of discriminating between military and civilian targets (including hospitals and healthcare facilities); by the constant violation of international humanitarian laws; from indirect and long-term effects, also due to enormous environmental damage, which cause suffering that typically extends well beyond the duration of the fighting; and from the always possible evolution into nuclear war, even by mistake.

In a textbook war everything becomes a target: electricity, water and sewage disposal infrastructures; health facilities; the chemical industries resulting in the release of toxic substances into the environment; industries that ensure the production of essential goods; fields intended for agriculture; roads, bridges, dams and the railway network, even schools and civilian homes. The weapons and technologies used not only have immediate effects, but also directly and indirectly cause long-latency effects. To these must be added other more generic and transversal effects, such as the increase in social inequalities, general chaos, the interruption of school, university and cultural activities, the destruction of jobs, mass emigration. The final result, beyond the declared objectives, is always that of the destruction of the physical environment and the social fiber of an entire country or territory. Always, the outcome is devastation and a trauma that rarely finds its resolution. As I hope I have convincingly highlighted in War or Health, faced with wars fought with modern armaments and armies, the pacifist choice is obligatory even for those who do not start from a position of categorical rejection of violence. The only option available, especially for those who work in a healthcare profession, is therefore that of opposing wars, preventing conflicts and promoting peace. War is a public health catastrophe that must be prevented or stopped as soon as possible if it is already underway.

Starting from the Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2022, as an IEA working group together with the E&P magazine we have restarted our activities by re-examining the scientific and ethical foundations that underlie our position, confirming them, and we have concentrated in a first moment our attention on the risks of a possible nuclear escalation due to the war in Ukraine. We published an open letter to the Italian government, also reported in the Lancet journal[2], of a request, unfortunately not received, to participate in the first United Nations meeting on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Since July 2023 we have been implementing the project to undertake a participatory process to prepare a declaration in favor of peace shared with other biomedical scientific societies and associations. On a dedicated web page[3] we document the progress of the work, we make available the drafts of the document under construction with the modifications and advancements that are (and will be) gradually achieved and the recordings and minutes of the work meetings. At this moment, after an invitation sent to 450 scientific associations and two working webinars, we are developing the third version of the document in order to quickly reach the publication of the final declaration, which will initially be carried forward by the group of first adherents (in addition 30 scientific societies), but which will remain open to subsequent membership by other associations.

The further escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict after the Hamas terrorist attacks on 7 October makes the clear positioning of the biomedical sector in favor of peace even more urgent. The terrorist attacks, the killing of civilians and the taking of hostages by the Islamic fundamentalists of Hamas must be condemned with the utmost firmness and without the need for preliminary political analysis or context. Nothing can justify the violation of international humanitarian law, not even the transgression of these principles by one’s adversary. The attacks must stop, the hostages must be freed and it would be desirable for democratic practices of power management to be restarted. The Israeli military intervention in the Gaza Strip must be stopped where international law must be re-established and the blockade lifted. The Israeli military intervention, in which all the characteristics of the wars listed above emerge, is seen as cruel collective punishment inflicted on the entire Palestinian population and cannot be included in Israel’s right to defend itself.

Further tightening the spiral of violence cannot be the way to guarantee security, peace and rights, neither for the Palestinians nor for the Israelisthe. After the attack on the Twin Towers in 2001, the USA started the “war against terrorism”, invading and occupying Afghanistan for 20 years. The result of this strategy is there for all to see.

Military interventions and acts of terrorism are two different phenomena in terms of entity, motivation and protagonists, however both represent forms of violence exercised (or threatened) for political reasons, mainly affect the civilian population and provoke reactions of collective fear. From the point of view of health consequences it is therefore difficult to distinguish acts of war from those of terrorism. Our professional task is to prevent and counter both these forms of violence and to promote peace, disarmament and the search for diplomatic and nonviolent solutions that effectively address the underlying causes of conflicts[4].

