The event entitled “Health, is there to move the future?” is for Wednesday 14 September at the library of Osio Sotto in via Matteotti 10 starting at 20.30.



Paolo Veronesi is president of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, director of the breast disease program at IEO – the European Institute of Oncology in Milan – and full professor in General Surgery at the University of Milan. His case history is among the largest in Europe, with about 30,000 women followed and over 8,000 operated patients.