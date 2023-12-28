«Health and well-being at the table: 5 good resolutions suitable for everyone for 2024»

Five New Year’s Resolutions for a Healthier You

As we enter the new year, many of us are making resolutions to improve our lives in various ways. And among the good resolutions for the new year, an important place is occupied by intentions at the table. On which, undeniably, physical fitness and mental well-being depend. Renowned scientific nutritionist biologist Francesca Beretta, author of the book “Down with your stomach…up with your spirits! – In three months a dream life. The Mediterranean diet for couples,” has outlined five key objectives to aim for in order to achieve a healthier lifestyle in the new year.

The first rule is to drink at least two liters of water a day. Proper hydration is essential for the performance of our brain and entire body. Beretta recommends using a water bottle with indications on the contents and incorporating herbal teas, teas, and infusions without sugar to make the task easier.

The second rule is to take at least 6000 steps outdoors every day. Beretta emphasizes the importance of capturing the sun’s rays, especially in the cooler season, to activate vitamin D and support the bones and immune system. Additionally, she highlights the positive effects of sunlight on mood.

Eating vegetables at the beginning of every meal is the third rule. Beretta explains that this promotes a sense of satiety and regulates the intestine, while also providing hydration, vitamins, and mineral salts.

The fourth rule is to make the mid-morning and mid-afternoon snack with fresh seasonal fruit. This provides energy to the brain and muscles and ensures the right dose of vitamins.

Lastly, Beretta recommends taking ten breaths before each meal to discourage nervous hunger and fully enjoy the flavors of the dish. She advises turning off distractions such as TV, cell phones, and tablets when eating to add awareness and pleasure to food.

By following these five rules, individuals can work towards a healthier and more balanced lifestyle in the new year. Beretta’s comprehensive advice provides a roadmap for achieving physical fitness and mental well-being through simple, achievable adjustments to daily habits.

For more information and expert advice on achieving a healthier lifestyle, you can find Beretta’s book “Down with your stomach…up with your spirits! – In three months a dream life. The Mediterranean diet for couples” available on Amazon or visit www.giulapancia.it.

