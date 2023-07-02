Home » Health and well-being, those who do this type of activity live an average of 2 years longer (and look younger)
Health

Health and well-being, those who do this type of activity live an average of 2 years longer (and look younger)

Health and well-being, those who do this type of activity live an average of 2 years longer (and look younger)

Many people today are struggling with a sedentary lifestyle. But there is one sport that can solve the problem by extending life by improving health and well-being.

Lack of exercise and an unhealthy diet can lead to a variety of health problems, often leading to a reduction in quality of life and life expectancy.

Luckily, there is an activity that can keep us fit, improve overall health, and even make us look younger. Which are we talking about? The results of a very recent study leave everyone speechless.

A sport that extends life, dream or reality?

The bicycle it is a means of transport that we are used to seeing since childhood, but many people remain unaware of the many benefits it can offer to salute e well being. What many don’t know is that taking the time to cycle regularly can actually increase life expectancy and make us feel fitter.

All the benefits of cycling: the interesting study (tantasalute.it)

A recent study has shown that theregular physical activitylike cycling, can increase life expectancy by about 2 years. The research involved a group of people of different ages and physical conditions. It was found that those who cycled regularly showed higher survival rates than those who did not exercise.

But that is not all. Cycling can also do us look younger. According to a study conducted by theStanford University, riding a bicycle can positively influence our physical appearance. Experts found that people who cycled regularly had healthier, younger-looking skin than those who didn’t exercise. This could be attributed to the fact that physical activity promotes blood circulation, leading to a greater amount of oxygen e nutrients to the skinkeeping it fresh e bright.

Furthermore, cycling is an activity that involves different parts of the body, such as the legsi buttocksThe abdominal muscles they upper limbs. Cycling uphill or at high intensity can increase metabolism e burn calories effectively, promoting constant and sustainable weight loss. This not only helps maintain a slim figure but also helps reduce the risk of developing obesity and related diseases.

Besides these physical benefitscycling also has a positive impact on mental health It is on emotional well-being. Practicing physical activity in the open air, such as cycling, is an excellent opportunity to relax, get away from everyday life and enjoy the landscape that surrounds us. This can help reduce stress, improve moodincrease concentration and reduce the risk of developing mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

The bicycle it can be practiced at any age and fitness level. It is an activity a low impact on joints, compared for example to running, which also makes it suitable for people with physical problems or movement limitations. It is an affordable and affordable option for staying fit and improving overall health.

