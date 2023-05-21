Health and wellness permanent laboratory

The Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies and its Interdisciplinary Research Center in Health Science have begun a process of initiatives dedicated to the community (teachers, technical-administrative staff, students) to promote health understood as physical and mental well-being of the person, through self-assessment questionnaires, lectures, diagnostic tests. Lifestyles, risk of developing cardiovascular disease, cancer prevention and compliance with existing screenings, in particular those for breast cancer, colorectal cancer and Papilloma Virus infection, compliance with vaccination campaigns were some of the topics center of the kick-off meeting, hosted (Thursday) in the great hall and introduced by the rector Sabina Nuti. A path that is enriched by interdisciplinary contributions. The launch meeting was attended by doctors and clinicians such as Michele Emdin (Coordinator of the Center and Director of the Cardiothoracic Department of the Monasterio Foundation) and Claudio Passino (Professor of Cardiology of the Center and Scientific Coordinator of the Monasterio), Giuseppe Vergaro and Alberto Aimo ( both Researchers of the Center), Sabina De Rosis (researcher specialized in Health Management of the Center).

The course sees the collaboration of professors from the University of Pisa and the team of the Prevention and Protection Service of Sant’Anna, coordinated by the engineer Alessandro Innocenti. For this path is, in fact. the collaboration with the University of Pisa was significant: the meeting was attended by Federica Marmorino (Researcher in oncology at the University of Pisa) and Caterina Rizzo (Professor of Hygiene at the University of Pisa) who, as an exceptional speaker, focused on the significance of the value of vaccination, e.g. for influenza, HPV, Varicella-Zoster.

At the end of the kickoff, the first of the screening initiatives was carried out with the execution of a simple electrocardiogram on about 40 people, in collaboration with the healthcare personnel of the Monasterio Foundation. The objective of the course is now to consolidate a permanent laboratory on health for the various components of the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna community. The “permanent laboratory” will promote many future initiatives.