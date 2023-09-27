Home » Health authorization for the exception to the division into carcasses of animals of the porcine species
Health

Health authorization for the exception to the division into carcasses of animals of the porcine species

by admin

X Health authorization for the exception to the division into semi carcasses of animals of the porcine species Requirements

Electronic presentation

Documentation to present

Maximum term

Not applicable

Form of presentation

The presentation of this procedure can only be done electronically, and you must access it by “clicking” on the “Access to the electronic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent cl@ve.

Competent body for processing

General Directorate of Public Health

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Food Safety Service

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177302

(seguretatalimentaria@dgsanita.caib.es)

Observations

If you opt for electronic processing, remember that you must attach the corresponding specific form shown above, duly filled in and signed.

See also  Free consultations and medical support, the month of sexual well-being begins

You may also like

the tender notice “Accelerating the development and access...

Study Shows Antiviral Molnupiravir Can Lead to Evolution...

Ewos 23: the main event of the Foro...

UTMB Clear Lake Campus Hospital Seeks Community’s Help...

Dengue Cases on the Rise in Italy: 36...

NEW Characters Announced for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

Dual Passions: Dr. Jesús Ramírez-Bermúdez’s Journey from Art...

India, Nipah virus outbreak: risk of a new...

The Next Flu Season Predicted to Have Medium...

Why do we always go to bed later...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy