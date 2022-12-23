A blood marker may make early diagnosis of a particular renal cell carcinoma possible. Thanks to the identification and characterization from the molecular point of view, it is thus possible to diagnose a subtype of renal cell carcinoma that is very aggressive and, until now, difficult to identify. It is the result of research carried out by the Urology, Andrology and Transplantation Unit of the Aldo Moro University of Bari: the results were published in the latest issue of the “International Journal of Molecular Sciences 2022”.

In this study – explains the University – the researchers and surgeons have identified and characterized from a molecular point of view a particular subtype of renal cell carcinoma with highly aggressive characteristics. It has in fact been highlighted that those renal tumors that over-express a particular membrane protein called Mucin 1, have peculiar alterations of cellular metabolism and can be identified through the dosage of a marker in the blood.

This marker, known as CA15-3, is widely used in clinical practice for the diagnosis and follow-up of women with breast cancer. Since it derives from Mucin 1, the Bari researchers discovered that its levels are also altered in that subpopulation of patients with more aggressive forms of renal cell carcinoma.

This discovery was validated in a population of nearly 500 patients all operated on at the University Urology Unit of the Policlinico di Bari. The authors of the research are Giuseppe Lucarelli, Monica Rutigliano, Davide Loizzo, Nicola Antonio di Meo, Francesco Lasorsa, Mauro Mastropasqua, Eugenio Maiorano, Cinzia Bizzoca, Leonardo Vincenti, Michele Battaglia, Pasquale Ditonno.