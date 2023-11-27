Health & BioTech Accelerator, award for Italian research on a key protein to understand tumor resistance

The Health&BioTech Summit also includes the presentation of the projects selected and started in the acceleration phase of the “Health&BioTech Accelerator”. MSD Italia, Deloitte Officine Innovazione and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute join forces to enhance and support entities that stand out for their ability to propose significantly innovative projects in the Health and Life Science fields.

In this third edition, the project saw the partners of the initiative engaged in a structured path of choice of start-up e scale-up national and international. The selection followed a 3-level process, resulting in over 300 start-up from 40 countries around the world, from which 3 were chosen start-up e scale-up who have accessed the phase pilotingthe true heart of the Accelerator.

Among the winners is the project CHI3L1 of the Humanitas research group which developed an antibody directed against the Chitinase 3 like-1 protein. It is a new immune checkpoint inhibitor involved in the mechanism of tumor resistance. The project refers to a filed patent application (“CHI3L1 inhibitors and their uses”) and the next objectives include in vitro and in vivo tests for the validation of the technology, as well as industrial production.

Subjects

Share this: Facebook

X

