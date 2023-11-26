Home » Health & BioTech Accelerator, award to the Health-Pod for autonomous health testing
Health & BioTech Accelerator, award to the Health-Pod for autonomous health testing

Health & BioTech Accelerator, award to the Health-Pod for autonomous health testing

The Health&BioTech Summit also includes the presentation of the projects selected and started in the acceleration phase of the Health&BioTech Accelerator. MSD Italia, Deloitte Officine Innovazione and Intesa Sanpaolo RBM Salute join forces to enhance and support entities that stand out for their ability to propose significantly innovative projects in the Health and Life Science fields.

In this third edition, the project saw the partners of the initiative engaged in a structured path of choice of start-up e scale-up national and international. The selection followed a 3-level process, resulting in over 300 start-up from 40 countries around the world, from which 3 were chosen start-up e scale-up who have accessed the phase pilotingthe true heart of the Accelerator.

Among the start-ups selected for the third edition of the Health&BioTech Accelerator also Capsula, an Italian startup that created the first phygital ecosystem that combines Cloud and IoT technologies to allow individuals to adopt healthy behaviors and embrace the era of 5P medicine. The Capsula platform features a physical, unmanned Health-Pod that allows users/patients to self-assess their vital signs, lifestyle and well-being via their innovative POD.

