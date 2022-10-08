Crotone – “In Calabria, diabetes is more frequent among women and the elderly. The incidence on a national basis of diabetic patients in our region is approximately 10% against a national average of 5.9%”. This was explained by Salvatore Pacenza, scientific manager of a 3-day scientific confrontation and report that drew the main specialists in the sector to Crotone, the ‘Diabetes Days from the land of Alcmeone and Pythagoras’, in progress until today, Saturday 8 October.

The event is now in its fourth edition and the aim is also to raise awareness on the prevention of diabetes, a disease “with a pandemic connotation”, say the experts, particularly widespread in the South: Calabria – the organizers of the conference report – is the first region of Italy by number of diabetic patients. Given the emergency – observes Pacenza – it is necessary that the institutions are at our side in order to support awareness campaigns like this one aimed at stimulating ‘best practices’ and a correct lifestyle to prevent diabetes and its unavoidable complications. We want Crotone to become the Italian capital of diabetic medicine “, exhorts the expert, who directs the Operational Unit of Diabetology of the Crotone ASP.

“Today in the South we have an explosion of type 2 diabetes linked to the increase in obesity, concentrated in the younger age groups. In the South we eat well but also a lot, perhaps too much, and we should be able to change a little these habits “, is the warning from Lorenzo Piemonti, director of the Diabetes Research Institute of the Vita Salute San Raffaele University in Milan. The expert, as reported by a note from the event, recommends “avoiding junk food, which is particularly harmful to health, which includes sugary drinks and an excess of fat”.